Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

The game between Utah Jazz x Los Angeles Clippers will start at 11 pm (EST), being played at EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, valid for the NBA Western Conference round. The duel will be broadcast by the streaming service NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
HEAD-TO-HEAD:
In the last 4 years, Clippers and Utah Jazz have faced each other 18 times. There have been 9 wins for each side. The most recent matchup between the teams took place on November 30, 2022, when the Utah team won 125-122.
UTAH JAZZ:
After surprising at the beginning of the league, the Jazz lost their rhythm and have only three wins in the last 10 games played. Still, they are one of the most talked about teams in the league today, having managed one of the best trades in recent years when they involved in two trades their biggest stars, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchel. They are 8th in the Western conference, just behind the Warriors.
CLIPPERS:
One of the supposed super teams for the season, the Clippers have issues with big basketball stars not staying healthy. Kawhi Leonard has been out for an entire season, while Paul George is dealing with seasonal problems in his physical health, as well as John Wall who has not had a string of games down the stretch with the Wizards. They are currently in 6th place in the West and if the season ended today they would be qualified for the playoffs, facing New Orleans Pelicans in the first round.
TIME AND PLACE!
Welcome and welcome to the Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers live game
NBA Western Conference round
Date: January 18, 2022
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Venue: EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
Broadcast: NBA League Pass