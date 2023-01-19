Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Bulls vs Pistons game in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 15 hours on NBATV
Spain: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 14 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Cade Cunningham, a must see player!
The Detroit point guard is the great jewel of the Pistons and finished his first season as one of the team's offensive leaders averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. The Pistons' young promise is ready for his second year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the team's moment to fight to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the Rookie of the Year candidates , this was considered one of the great players for this season for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Hamidou Diallo and Bojan Bogdanovic will be essential for Detroit to meet the objectives set.
How does the Pistons get here?
The Detroit team begins a new season after being left out of the Playoffs and finishing in third from last place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons finished with a record of 23 wins and 59 losses to move into 14th place in the East. The Pistons are a team under reconstruction and although the project has great doubts, little by little they have been improving the squad, however, this team seems difficult to fight for a place in the Play-In, but it could surprise against one of the best of each conference. For this season, the Pistons kept their young core and reinforced the team with the arrival of Marvin Bagley III and the renewal of Bojan Bogdanovic. The unknown of the team revolves around the great level that young players like Cunningham, Diallo and Bagley can show. Detroit's goal is to try to show improvement against teams like Oklahoma and Orlando that are also rebuilding. At the moment the team marches with a record of 12 wins and 35 losses.
DeMar DeRozan, a must see player!
The Chicago forward is one of the team's great figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Bulls' offensive leaders averaging 25.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The figure of the Bulls, has had to carry the team in the face of the loss of great teammates, but the return of Zach Lavine will help the team begin to achieve better results. The connection of the forward with players like Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic will be instrumental in meeting Chicago's goals. DeRozan will seek to be the team's top scorer and will seek to fight for a place in the Eastern Conference Final.
How does the Bulls arrive?
The Chicago team arrives after having had a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, with this they achieved a record of 46 wins and 36 losses. They qualified for the playoffs in sixth place in the East, however, once there they were easily beaten by Milwaukee in the first round, ending their good season. The project in Chicago remains intact for this new season and with very few changes, however, injuries have affected the team, Andre Drummond, Coby White and Lonzo Ball continue to be unavailable for the team and Zach Lavine continues with a minute restriction . The goal this year is to get into the playoffs, improving on last year's position, and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. At the moment the team marches with a record of 20 wins and 24 losses.
Where's the game?
The Accor Arena located in the city of Detroit will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1984.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Accor Arena, at 3:00 p.m.