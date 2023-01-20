Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Chauncey Billups!
''Defensively, he is the best. just disturbing. like a little mosquito. He just clings to you. all the time and has great hands and is smart as hell how he defends defensively. And then, it has an impact and is He's one of those guys who, the way he plays, makes all the other four level up. And offensively, he is. just smart. a good screener – very good screener – and then when he gets the ball, because we have guys that need to be arrested, he's the one. He is a very good ace from there. When he sees him, he just takes the ball and throws it so fast before the defense can turn, he sneaks up behind the defense, plays in that hardest spot for a little guy. He is very unique, what he brings from an offensive point of view. So he was just being GP, you? you know', said the coach about Gary Payton II.
Likely Portland Trail Blazers!
PG - Damian Lillard
SF - Josh Hart
SF - Anfernee Simons
PF - Jerami Grant
C - Jusuf Nurkic.
How do the Portland Trail Blazers arrive?
The Portland Trail Blazers have a negative season campaign with 23 losses and 21 wins, with a loss in the last showdown, ending a streak of two wins.
Speak up, Tyrese Maxey!
"The playoffs are all about one-possession games," Tyrese Maxey said after the game. crucial stops – and crucial baskets. I think we executed at both ends on both occasions. It's not always going to be pretty. Are you able to go there? and beat a team by 20 points or win comfortably. The NBA. A lot of guys are really, really good at basketball and have a lot of pride. They don't like to lose. This is the NBA. another good win for us and a good experience for the playoffs.”
Philadelphia 76ers likely!
PG - De'Anthony Melton
SG - James Harden
SF - PJ Tucker
PF - Tobias Harris
C - Joel Embiid.
How do the Philadelphia 76ers arrive?
The Philadelphia 76ers has a positive campaign in the season with 28 wins and 16 losses, with three positive results in a row, establishing itself among the first placed in the Eastern Conference.
The game will be played at Moda Center
The Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be played at Moda Center, with a capacity of 19.980 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.