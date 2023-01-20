Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the TD Garden. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, small forward. With only 24 years old this player is enhancing the Celtics level to such a degree that they have already played in the finals, Tatum's contribution is essential for the Celtics to have a great season, not for nothing they are in first place, the quality of the player is more than proven and this season he averages: 31.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Jordan Poole, shooting guard. With 23 years old the player has become a key player in the team, after the injuries of important players he has become one of the players with more games this season, without a doubt Poole's contribution in the last months has been good, currently he averages: 21.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists, with the players back Poole can take advantage to improve his numbers and adding victories.
DUBS WIN pic.twitter.com/9TXuexntJt— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 16, 2023
Celtics All-Star Team
Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Face to face
Last season Warriors and Celtics played two games in the regular season, each team had one victory, but this did not stay that way, as they would face each other in the NBA Finals, Warriors won the championship by taking the series in 6 games, Warriors this season has taken the first victory with a score of 107-123, Thursday afternoon could take the series and wait if there is a duel again in the finals.
Boston Celtics want to return to the finals
Boston Celtics has a great team that can fight for the NBA title, this is already demonstrated after having played in the finals last season, to their misfortune they could not get the championship number 18 of the franchise which would place them as the top winners of the NBA, but they glimpsed a sign that they could seek the final again Celtics is demonstrating great dominance in the Eastern Conference, Celtics performance has been extraordinary keeping the first position in the Eastern Conference with a record of 33-12, Celtics come to the duel against Warriors with seven consecutive victories, the team had a small negative streak, but it seems that they are back to secure the first place, their last duel against Hornets was a 130-118 victory, the Boston team is opening a gap to take the first place without any danger.
Warriors need to get back to winning ways
Warriors is gradually rising in the standings and is already being placed in Playoff positions, the current NBA champion overcame multiple adversities showing a lot of character to get up in the middle of the season, injuries have taken their toll and that had marginalized them in the last places of the conference, the team's defense has not been really strong and that has cost them important defeats, Warriors are currently ranked sixth in the Western Conference with a 22-22 record, with the return of the stars after a long absence due to injury, little by little the outlook is improving for Warriors, they recently beat Wizards 127-118, now everything is in their hands and they could start an important winning streak to climb positions, a streak of at least five wins could make them climb to the top three, however Celtics is a great rival and will not give anything away.
Finalists face each other again
Talent abounds in both squads and the clear example of their dominance is the recent Finals they played last season. This NBA game will be one of the best duels, as both are in Playoff positions and their place in the standings is in danger.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the TD Garden at 7:30 pm ET.