Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

How and where to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns match live?
What time is Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns match for NBA?
Argentina 5 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 4 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 5 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 4 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 3 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 3 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 3 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Mexico 2 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 4 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 3 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 5 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 4 pm: NBA League Pass
Suns
Trainning
Respond with a Cam Johnson GIF if you're excited to see him back on the floor tomorrow! 😁@Verizon | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/FKozRN4qv1 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 19, 2023
Interview
"Every time we come up with a game plan, I feel like we can win the game," Williams said. "... We saw that (Tuesday) night. We played a champion team and beat them at their home ground, so that must say anything can happen.
"So I feel confident about this trip. I know we have players out. Do we have to play at a high level and be really efficient? Absolutely, but we can and that's what I believe we will do."
