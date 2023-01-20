Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

6:00 PM44 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns of 20th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 4 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 5 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 4 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 3 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 3 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 3 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Mexico 2 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 4 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 3 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 5 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 4 pm: NBA League Pass

5:50 PMan hour ago

5:45 PMan hour ago

5:40 PMan hour ago

Despite the injuries, Phoenix coach Monty Williams said he feels confident the team can post positive results on their four-game road trip. The Suns opened the day with a 125-113 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday before losing to Denver.
"Every time we come up with a game plan, I feel like we can win the game," Williams said. "... We saw that (Tuesday) night. We played a champion team and beat them at their home ground, so that must say anything can happen.

"So I feel confident about this trip. I know we have players out. Do we have to play at a high level and be really efficient? Absolutely, but we can and that's what I believe we will do."

5:35 PMan hour ago

HOW TO GET SUNS:

The Suns also did a little bit of scoring operator coaching in the first two games of the season series. Phoenix scored a 116-107 victory over Minnesota on November 1 and a 129-117 victory eight days later. Phoenix are struggling to make sense of things after the club fell for the 10th time in 12 games following a 126-97 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Torrey Craig scored 16 points and Josh Okogie added 14 off the bench for the Suns, who played without Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain), Landry Shamet (right hip pain), Chris Paul (right hip pain), Cameron Payne ( right foot sprain), Devin Booker (left groin strain) and Cam Johnson (torn right meniscus).
5:30 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Nets player

Kyrie Irving, point guard. One of the best players in the NBA in the modern era with 30 years is living his best moments as a player, despite the controversies in which he has been involved, the player is key to keep Nets disputing the first places, currently averages: 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists, if they continue like this could lead Nets to the NBA Finals.
5:25 PMan hour ago

Nets All-Star Team

Irving, Simmons, O´Neale, Durant, Claxton.
5:20 PMan hour ago

Brooklyn Nets wants to be a leader

Nets is becoming a great candidate in the Eastern Conference, it seems that the internal problems have been left behind and now they have become a great candidate to win the title, Nets has a great record of 27-15 and with that they have remained in second place in the Eastern Conference, Nets recently lost a streak of twelve consecutive wins, certainly the offense is one of the strengths of the team, but Bulls managed to break the winning rhythm and since then the team has let go wins, currently accumulates two consecutive losses being the last one against Thunder, for bad fortune of Nets, Celtics is moving away with the leadership of East, Brooklyn will have to start winning and add a winning streak, certainly as a visitor they have good numbers and that is why they come out as a favorite against Suns.
5:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
