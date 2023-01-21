New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Orlando Magic

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 PMan hour ago

What time is New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic of 20th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

2:50 PMan hour ago
Foto: New Orleans Pelicans
Photo: New Orleans Pelicans
2:45 PMan hour ago

Probable Pelicans lineup

Daniels

Naji Marshall

Valanciunas

McCollum

Trey Murphy

2:40 PMan hour ago

Pelicans' situation

Willie Green has a few absences, starting with Brandon Ingram, toe injury, EJ Liddell, knee injury and Zion Williamson, muscle. On the other hand, Herbert Jones is a doubt. The shooting guard has problems in the lumbar region.
2:35 PMan hour ago

Pelicans roster

F: E.J. Liddell, Zion Williamson, Herbert Jones, Naji Marshall, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III

G: Dereon Seabron, CJ McCollum, Devonte' Graham, Dyson Daniels, Kira Lewis Jr., Jose Alvarado

C-F: Willy Hernangomez, Jaxson Hayes

F-C: Larry Nance Jr.

G-F: Garrett Temple

Coach: Willie Green

2:30 PMan hour ago
Foto: Orlando Magic
Photo: Orlando Magic
2:25 PMan hour ago

Probable Magic lineup

Wagner

Banchero

Wendell Carter

Gary Harris

Fultz

2:20 PMan hour ago

Magic's situation

Jamahl Mosley will be without Chuma Okeke and Jonathan Isaac, both with knee injuries.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

Magic roster

F: Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Almirante Schofield

G-F: Terrence Ross

G: Caleb Houstan, Jalen Suggs, Kevon Harris, RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony

F-C :Moritz Wagner

C: Mo Bamba

C-F: Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr

Coach: Jamahl Mosley

2:10 PM2 hours ago

Last results

New Orleans Pelicans 98-124 Miami Heat 

Cleveland Cavaliers 113-103 New Orleans Pelicans 

Detroit Pistons 110-116 New Orleans Pelicans 

Boston Celtics 125-114 New Orleans Pelicans 

Washington Wizards 112-132 New Orleans Pelicans 

Dallas Mavericks 127-117 New Orleans Pelicans 

New Orleans Pelicans 102-108 Brooklyn Nets 

New Orleans Pelicans 119-108 Houston Rockets 

Philadelphia 76ers 120-111 New Orleans Pelicans 

Memphis Grizzlies 116-101 New Orleans Pelicans 

New Orleans Pelicans 127-116 Philadelphia 76ers 

New Orleans Pelicans 119-118 Minnesota Timberwolves 

New Orleans Pelicans 113-93 Indiana Pacers 

Oklahoma City Thunder 125-128 New Orleans Pelicans 

New Orleans Pelicans 126-117 San Antonio Spurs 

New Orleans Pelicans 119-128 Milwaukee Bucks 

Phoenix Suns 118-114 New Orleans Pelicans 

Utah Jazz 132-129 New Orleans Pelicans 

Utah Jazz 121-100 New Orleans Pelicans 

New Orleans Pelicans 129-124 Phoenix Suns 

New Orleans Pelicans 128-117 Phoenix Suns 

New Orleans Pelicans 104-98 Detroit Pistons 

New Orleans Pelicans 121-106 Denver Nuggets 

San Antonio Spurs 99-117 New Orleans Pelicans 

New Orleans Pelicans 126-108 Toronto Raptors 

2:05 PM2 hours ago

Pelicans

With two straight losses, the New Orleans Pelicans occupy the fourth position in the Western Conference. The Pelicans are 26-19 in 45 games played.
2:00 PM2 hours ago

Last results

Denver Nuggets 119-116 Orlando Magic 

Utah Jazz 112-108 Orlando Magic 

Portland Trail Blazers 106-109 Orlando Magic 

Sacramento Kings 136-111 Orlando Magic 

Golden State Warriors 101-115 Orlando Magic 

Orlando Magic 115-123 Memphis Grizzlies 

Orlando Magic 126-115 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Orlando Magic 100-119 Washington Wizards 

Detroit Pistons 121-101 Orlando Magic 

Orlando Magic 110-129 Los Angeles Lakers 

Orlando Magic 133-113 San Antonio Spurs 

Houston Rockets 110-116 Orlando Magic 

Atlanta Hawks 126-125 Orlando Magic 

Boston Celtics 92-95 Orlando Magic 

Boston Celtics 109-117 Orlando Magic 

Orlando Magic 135-124 Atlanta Hawks 

Orlando Magic 111-99 Toronto Raptors 

Orlando Magic 113-109 Toronto Raptors 

Orlando Magic 116-119 Los Angeles Clippers 

Orlando Magic 102-109 Milwaukee Bucks 

Toronto Raptors 121-108 Orlando Magic 

Cleveland Cavaliers 107-96 Orlando Magic 

Orlando Magic 108-125 Atlanta Hawks 

Brooklyn Nets 109-102 Orlando Magic 

Orlando Magic 103-133 Philadelphia 76ers 

1:55 PM2 hours ago

Magic

The Orlando Magic are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. In 44 games, the Magic have 28 losses in the competition and only 16 wins.

1:50 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic live this Friday (20), at the Amway Center at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
1:45 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA