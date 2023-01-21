New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic match live?
What time is New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic match for NBA?
Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable Pelicans lineup
Naji Marshall
Valanciunas
McCollum
Trey Murphy
Pelicans' situation
Pelicans roster
G: Dereon Seabron, CJ McCollum, Devonte' Graham, Dyson Daniels, Kira Lewis Jr., Jose Alvarado
C-F: Willy Hernangomez, Jaxson Hayes
F-C: Larry Nance Jr.
G-F: Garrett Temple
Coach: Willie Green
Probable Magic lineup
Banchero
Wendell Carter
Gary Harris
Fultz
Magic's situation
Magic roster
G-F: Terrence Ross
G: Caleb Houstan, Jalen Suggs, Kevon Harris, RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony
F-C :Moritz Wagner
C: Mo Bamba
C-F: Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr
Coach: Jamahl Mosley
Last results
Cleveland Cavaliers 113-103 New Orleans Pelicans
Detroit Pistons 110-116 New Orleans Pelicans
Boston Celtics 125-114 New Orleans Pelicans
Washington Wizards 112-132 New Orleans Pelicans
Dallas Mavericks 127-117 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans 102-108 Brooklyn Nets
New Orleans Pelicans 119-108 Houston Rockets
Philadelphia 76ers 120-111 New Orleans Pelicans
Memphis Grizzlies 116-101 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans 127-116 Philadelphia 76ers
New Orleans Pelicans 119-118 Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans 113-93 Indiana Pacers
Oklahoma City Thunder 125-128 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans 126-117 San Antonio Spurs
New Orleans Pelicans 119-128 Milwaukee Bucks
Phoenix Suns 118-114 New Orleans Pelicans
Utah Jazz 132-129 New Orleans Pelicans
Utah Jazz 121-100 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans 129-124 Phoenix Suns
New Orleans Pelicans 128-117 Phoenix Suns
New Orleans Pelicans 104-98 Detroit Pistons
New Orleans Pelicans 121-106 Denver Nuggets
San Antonio Spurs 99-117 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans 126-108 Toronto Raptors
Pelicans
Last results
Utah Jazz 112-108 Orlando Magic
Portland Trail Blazers 106-109 Orlando Magic
Sacramento Kings 136-111 Orlando Magic
Golden State Warriors 101-115 Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic 115-123 Memphis Grizzlies
Orlando Magic 126-115 Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic 100-119 Washington Wizards
Detroit Pistons 121-101 Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic 110-129 Los Angeles Lakers
Orlando Magic 133-113 San Antonio Spurs
Houston Rockets 110-116 Orlando Magic
Atlanta Hawks 126-125 Orlando Magic
Boston Celtics 92-95 Orlando Magic
Boston Celtics 109-117 Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic 135-124 Atlanta Hawks
Orlando Magic 111-99 Toronto Raptors
Orlando Magic 113-109 Toronto Raptors
Orlando Magic 116-119 Los Angeles Clippers
Orlando Magic 102-109 Milwaukee Bucks
Toronto Raptors 121-108 Orlando Magic
Cleveland Cavaliers 107-96 Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic 108-125 Atlanta Hawks
Brooklyn Nets 109-102 Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic 103-133 Philadelphia 76ers
Magic
The Orlando Magic are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. In 44 games, the Magic have 28 losses in the competition and only 16 wins.
