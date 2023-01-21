Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, power forward. One of the most decisive players in the NBA in recent years, top three-point scorer in the NBA, recent MVP of the Finals and All-Star-Game last season, the Warriors player is returning from an injury that kept him out for several games with the team qualified until the moment Curry will want to stay in a good place and will be decisive in the next games, currently averages: 29.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists, with him on the court the team is very dangerous.
Watch out for this Cavaliers player
Donovan Mitchell, escolt. El jugador llegó procedente del Utah Jazz y se ha acoplado con el pie derecho en Cavaliers, al ser uno de los mejores en el equipo su exigencia es la máxima, actualmente ha pasado por lesiones y se ha mantenido al día, Mitchell promedia: 28.4 puntos, 3.9 rebotes y 4.8 asistencias.
Happy Don, too. pic.twitter.com/tbBnWSLlQA— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 15, 2023
Cavaliers all-star roster
Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, Allen.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Face to face
Last season Warriors and Cavaliers played a two-game series, in very close games Golden State swept the series and by the end of the regular season Warriors were in Playoffs and Cavaliers eliminated, in the first duel of the series Warriors took the victory with a score of 101-106, with both classified so far the game will be very entertaining.
Warriors need to get back to winning ways
Warriors is turning around the bad start of the season and is already placing itself in Playoff positions, the reigning NBA champion was able to recover from many adversities such as injuries of its stars and now are taking a pace of victories that already puts them in direct Playoff positions, although the team still has much to improve as it is the defense, as it has not really been strong and that has cost them important defeats, the team also suffers a lot as a visitor, as it has barely five wins away from home, Warriors currently ranks sixth in the Western Conference and prior to the duel against Cavaliers they have a tough match against the leader of the Eastern Conference, Boston Celtics, as they already have a mostly healthy roster, Warriors have the power to continue climbing positions and put pressure on the current leader which are the Denver Nuggets.
Cavaliers at a high level
The Cavaliers are proving to be a very successful franchise even without LeBron James, this because in recent years they have been responsible for deselecting players with great capabilities, the Cavs last season failed to qualify for the Playoffs, part of that failure were the injuries that plagued the team in the final phase of the regular season, now in this new season the team has committed and so far have the pass to the Playoffs in their hands, Cavaliers are in the fifth position with a 28-18, it seems that home games are the team's strongest point, as they have the best record in the East with a 19-4 at home, the team recently lost a game against Grizzlies in a duel that was defined by a point difference, now against Warriors they have a complicated game, but being at home they are favorites to win on Friday afternoon.
Great duel between two contenders
The NBA every week delivers very interesting duels with teams that will be great rivals in the Playoffs, this Friday we will see a Warriors vs Cavaliers in each of the Cleveland, the great precedent of this duel is the comeback in the Finals when Warriors already had three wins and the Cavaliers for the first time in NBA history could rise from three defeats to take the title, so the show is guaranteed for this Friday.
