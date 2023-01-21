Oklahoma City Thunder vs Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Golden 1 Center
The match will take place at the Golden 1 Center, an arena in Sacramento, California, with a capacity for 17 thousand fans, being home of the Sacramento Kings.
Injury Report: Thunder
On the other side the Thunder will not have for this match the injured Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
Injury Report: Kings
The Kings in this match will have no injuries, having only Alex Len, Domantas Sabonis and Matthew Dellavedova listed as day-to-day for the match.
Western Conference: Thunder
The Thunder on the other side is 22-23 on the season, ranking ninth in the Western Conference, below the Jazz, 24-24, and the Clippers, 23-24, as well as being above the Timberwolves, 22-24, the Trail Blazers, 21-23, and the Suns, 21-24.
Western Conference: Kings
Last Matches: Thunder
On the other side the Oklahoma City Thunder go into the game with a sequence of one loss and four wins. On Tuesday (10), the loss came to the Heat, by 112 to 111. After that, on Thursday (12), the victory was over the 76ers, by 133 to 114. Against the Bulls, on Friday (13), the victory was by 124 to 110. On Sunday (15), the new loser was the Nets, by 112 to 102 and, closing this sequence, the victory came over the Pacers, by 126 to 106.
Last Matches: Kings
The Sacramento Kings come into this game off five straight wins in their last few games. The first win was on Tuesday (10), over the Magic, by 136 to 111. After that, on Thursday (12), the victory was over the Rockets, by 135 to 115. On Saturday (14), the victory was again over the Rockets, by 139 to 114. On Sunday (15), the new victory came over the Spurs, by 132 to 119 and, closing this sequence of victories, the newest was over the Lakers last Thursday (19), by 116 to 111.
