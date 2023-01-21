Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets match live?
What time is Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets match for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets of 20th January 2023 in several countries:
Argentina 4:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 3:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 4:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 2:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 2:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 2:30pm :NBA League Pass
USA 2:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Mexico 1:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 4 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 2:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 4:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 3:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Jokic
The Denver center is the top figure of the Nuggets, he was named MVP of the regular season after the great campaign leading his team in the absence of players like Murray and Porter Jr. Now, it seems that the star of the Nuggets You will be able to have less pressure by being able to count on a full squad and you will have to gradually reduce your responsibilities with the support of the other figures on the team. Jokic will seek to take advantage of the renewed Nuggets roster and add his game to that of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Kantevious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon so that Denver returns to fight for the NBA title and is a difficult rival within the Western Conference. What is most expected from the Nuggets star is a healthy season and the return of “PG-Jokic” to generate a very fun game to watch.
Nuggets
The Nuggets start a new season after finishing the previous season in sixth place in the Western Conference, after a record of 48 wins and 34 losses. After 2 of his stars were out due to injuries and missed the entire season, Nikola Jokic took absolute command of the team and led it in all statistics. With the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the team made several interesting additions with the aim of fighting to be in the top 3 of the Western Conference, among these are Bruce Browm, DeAndre Jordan and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to give it a refreshed to various parts of the rotation. With the return of Murray and Porter Jr., the Nuggets hope to be a competitive team once again fighting for a spot in the NBA Playoffs. Everything will depend on the rhythm with which they return so that the pieces of the team fit together and, together with Jokic, they could be a difficult opponent in the Western Conference and could leave out some other favorite team.
Pacers
Coming off a defeat, the Indiana Pacers remained in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. In 46 clashes, the Pacers have 23 wins and 23 defeats.
Eye on the game
Live Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers face off this Friday (20), at Ball Arena, at 9 pm, for the NBA.
