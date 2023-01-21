Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

5:00 PM27 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets match live?

4:55 PM32 minutes ago

What time is Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets of 20th January 2023 in several countries:

4:50 PM37 minutes ago

4:45 PM42 minutes ago

Jokic

The Denver center is the top figure of the Nuggets, he was named MVP of the regular season after the great campaign leading his team in the absence of players like Murray and Porter Jr. Now, it seems that the star of the Nuggets You will be able to have less pressure by being able to count on a full squad and you will have to gradually reduce your responsibilities with the support of the other figures on the team. Jokic will seek to take advantage of the renewed Nuggets roster and add his game to that of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Kantevious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon so that Denver returns to fight for the NBA title and is a difficult rival within the Western Conference. What is most expected from the Nuggets star is a healthy season and the return of “PG-Jokic” to generate a very fun game to watch.
4:40 PMan hour ago

Nuggets

The Nuggets start a new season after finishing the previous season in sixth place in the Western Conference, after a record of 48 wins and 34 losses. After 2 of his stars were out due to injuries and missed the entire season, Nikola Jokic took absolute command of the team and led it in all statistics. With the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the team made several interesting additions with the aim of fighting to be in the top 3 of the Western Conference, among these are Bruce Browm, DeAndre Jordan and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to give it a refreshed to various parts of the rotation. With the return of Murray and Porter Jr., the Nuggets hope to be a competitive team once again fighting for a spot in the NBA Playoffs. Everything will depend on the rhythm with which they return so that the pieces of the team fit together and, together with Jokic, they could be a difficult opponent in the Western Conference and could leave out some other favorite team.
4:35 PMan hour ago

Pacers

Coming off a defeat, the Indiana Pacers remained in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. In 46 clashes, the Pacers have 23 wins and 23 defeats.
4:30 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
4:25 PMan hour ago

Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers face off this Friday (20), at Ball Arena, at 9 pm, for the NBA.
