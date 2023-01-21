Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Celtics vs Raptors live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, as well as the latest information coming from Scotiabank Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Celtics vs Raptors game in various countries:
Argentina: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 5 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 16 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Fred VanVleet, a must see player!
The Raptors point guard is one of the team's top figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He finished the season as one of Toronto's offensive leaders averaging 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. The project in Toronto is not one of the ones that has the greatest reflectors but, without a doubt, it has great potential and good players to seek to qualify for the next round. The point guard's connection to the likes of Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. will be critical to meeting Toronto's goals. VanVleet will be the one who attracts all the reflectors and that will help take the pressure off the young promise.
How does the Raptors get here?
The Toronto team starts a new NBA season, after falling in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Raptors ranked fifth with a record of 48 wins and 38 losses. The Canadians are in a good sporting moment and have a solid base of players such as: Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby. During free agency, good reinforcements for the second unit arrived like Juancho Hernangomez, Otto Porter Jr. and Josh Jackson. Toronto has good pieces to have another good year and qualify for the playoffs, although it seems difficult for the team to fight for the ring. The team's good season last season was enough for Scottie Barnes to win the rookie of the year award and we will continue to see his development this year. The goal this year is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Jayson Tatum, a must see player!
The Boston guard is the Celtics' top figure and is the current leader of the team's offense as best scorer and best rebounder with an average of 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Celtics star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered for the 2022 all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford will be essential for Boston to meet the objectives set.
How does the Celtics arrive?
The Boston team began a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and getting into the NBA finals where they lost to the Warriors and had to settle for the Eastern title and the NBA runner-up. Boston was one of the teams that surprised by making multiple moves during free agency, great players like Malcom Brogdon, Blake Griffin and Danilo Gallinari arrived to reinforce the team's defensive zone and its rotations. The Celtics have a great roster and are expected to be back in the Playoffs. However, not everything is perfect and the team had to announce a one-year suspension of coach Ime Udoka for failing to comply with the team's codes of conduct. Joe Mazzulla, the team's assistant coach, has taken over and will lead the team this season. For now, doubts about the Celtics have been dispelled due to the good start of the team, who are in third place in the Western Conference with 3 wins and 1 loss.
Where's the game?
The Scotiabank Arena located in the city of Toronto will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Scotiabank Arena, at 5:00 p.m.