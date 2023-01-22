Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks match live?
What time is Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks match for NBA?
Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7:30 pm :NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable lineup for the Hornets
McDaniels
Plumlee
Dennis Smith Jr
Terry Rozier
Hornets' situation
Hornets roster
F-G: Kelly Oubre Jr.
G: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Bryce McGowens, Dennis Smith Jr., Theo Maledon
F-C: Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee
C: Mark Williams, Nick Richards
C-F: Kai Jones
Coach: Steve Clifford
Probable lineup for the Hawks
John Collins
Okongwu
Murray
Holiday
Hawks' situation
Hawks roster
G: Trent Forrest, Aaron Holiday, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Tyrese Martin, Vit Krejci, Trae Young
G-F: Jarrett Culver
F-C: John Collins, Frank Kaminsky, Onyeka Okongwu
C: Clint Capela
F-G: De'Andre Hunter, Justin Holiday
Coach: Nate McMillan
Last results
Charlotte Hornets 118-130 Boston Celtics
Charlotte Hornets 106-122 Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors 124-114 Charlotte Hornets
Toronto Raptors 132-120 Charlotte Hornets
Indiana Pacers 116-111 Charlotte Hornets
Milwaukee Bucks 109-138 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 107-131 Memphis Grizzlies
Charlotte Hornets 115-121 Los Angeles Lakers
Charlotte Hornets 106-123 Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets 121-113 Oklahoma City Thunder
Golden State Warriors 110-105 Charlotte Hornets
Portland Trail Blazers 124-113 Charlotte Hornets
Los Angeles Lakers 130-134 Charlotte Hornets
Los Angeles Clippers 126-105 Charlotte Hornets
Sacramento Kings 119-125 Charlotte Hornets
Denver Nuggets 119-115 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 106-125 Atlanta Hawks
Charlotte Hornets 134-141 Detroit Pistons
Philadelphia 76ers 131-113 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 102-121 New York Knicks
Brooklyn Nets 122-116 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 117-119 Los Angeles Clippers
Charlotte Hornets 96-105 Milwaukee Bucks
Charlotte Hornets 117-116 Washington Wizards
Hornets
Last results
Atlanta Hawks 121-113 Miami Heat
Toronto Raptors 103-114 Atlanta Hawks
Indiana Pacers 111-113 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 105-114 Milwaukee Bucks
Los Angeles Clippers 108-112 Atlanta Hawks
Los Angeles Lakers 130-114 Atlanta Hawks
Sacramento Kings 117-120 Atlanta Hawks
Golden State Warriors 143-141 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 121-130 Los Angeles Lakers
Atlanta Hawks 107-108 Brooklyn Nets
Indiana Pacers 129-114 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 130-105 Detroit Pistons
Atlanta Hawks 108-110 Chicago Bulls
Atlanta Hawks 126-125 Orlando Magic
Charlotte Hornets 106-125 Atlanta Hawks
Orlando Magic 135-124 Atlanta Hawks
Memphis Grizzlies 128-103 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 123-122 Chicago Bulls
Brooklyn Nets 120-116 Atlanta Hawks
New York Knicks 113-89 Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 114-121 Oklahoma City Thunder
Atlanta Hawks 117-109 Denver Nuggets
Orlando Magic 108-125 Atlanta Hawks
Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Atlanta Hawks
