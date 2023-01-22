Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Atlanta Hawks

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PM41 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks of 21th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30 pm :NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30  pm: NBA League Pass

2:50 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for the Hornets

PJ Washington

 

McDaniels

Plumlee

Dennis Smith Jr

Terry Rozier

2:45 PMan hour ago

Hornets' situation

Steve Clifford will not have at his disposal with Kelly Oubre Jr, with hand problems, and LaMelo Ball, ankle problems. In turn, Cody Martin, knee, and Gordon Hayward, hamstring, are doubts.
2:40 PMan hour ago

Hornets roster

F: Cody Martin, Gordon Hayward, JT Thor, P.J. Washington

F-G: Kelly Oubre Jr.

G: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Bryce McGowens, Dennis Smith Jr., Theo Maledon

F-C: Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee

C: Mark Williams, Nick Richards

C-F: Kai Jones

Coach: Steve Clifford

2:35 PMan hour ago

Probable lineup for the Hawks

Hunter

John Collins

Okongwu

Murray

Holiday

2:30 PMan hour ago

Hawks' situation

Nate McMillan will be without Trae Young because of an ankle injury and Bogdan Bogdanovic because of a knee injury.
2:25 PMan hour ago

Hawks roster

F: Jalen Johnson, AJ Griffin

G: Trent Forrest, Aaron Holiday, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Tyrese Martin, Vit Krejci, Trae Young

G-F: Jarrett Culver

F-C: John Collins, Frank Kaminsky, Onyeka Okongwu

C: Clint Capela

F-G: De'Andre Hunter, Justin Holiday

Coach: Nate McMillan

2:20 PMan hour ago

Last results

Houston Rockets 117-122 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 118-130 Boston Celtics 

Charlotte Hornets 106-122 Boston Celtics 

Toronto Raptors 124-114 Charlotte Hornets 

Toronto Raptors 132-120 Charlotte Hornets 

Indiana Pacers 116-111 Charlotte Hornets 

Milwaukee Bucks 109-138 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 107-131 Memphis Grizzlies 

Charlotte Hornets 115-121 Los Angeles Lakers 

Charlotte Hornets 106-123 Brooklyn Nets 

Charlotte Hornets 121-113 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Golden State Warriors 110-105 Charlotte Hornets 

Portland Trail Blazers 124-113 Charlotte Hornets 

Los Angeles Lakers 130-134 Charlotte Hornets 

Los Angeles Clippers 126-105 Charlotte Hornets 

Sacramento Kings 119-125 Charlotte Hornets 

Denver Nuggets 119-115 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 106-125 Atlanta Hawks 

Charlotte Hornets 134-141 Detroit Pistons 

Philadelphia 76ers 131-113 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 102-121 New York Knicks 

Brooklyn Nets 122-116 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 117-119 Los Angeles Clippers 

Charlotte Hornets 96-105 Milwaukee Bucks 

Charlotte Hornets 117-116 Washington Wizards 

2:15 PMan hour ago

Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have the second worst campaign in the Eastern Conference, with 34 losses and only 12 wins in 46 games played. The Hornets are in 14th place, second only to the Detroit Pistons.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

Last results

Dallas Mavericks 122-130 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 121-113 Miami Heat 

Toronto Raptors 103-114 Atlanta Hawks 

Indiana Pacers 111-113 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 105-114 Milwaukee Bucks 

Los Angeles Clippers 108-112 Atlanta Hawks 

Los Angeles Lakers 130-114 Atlanta Hawks 

Sacramento Kings 117-120 Atlanta Hawks 

Golden State Warriors 143-141 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 121-130 Los Angeles Lakers 

Atlanta Hawks 107-108 Brooklyn Nets 

Indiana Pacers 129-114 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 130-105 Detroit Pistons 

Atlanta Hawks 108-110 Chicago Bulls 

Atlanta Hawks 126-125 Orlando Magic 

Charlotte Hornets 106-125 Atlanta Hawks

Orlando Magic 135-124 Atlanta Hawks 

Memphis Grizzlies 128-103 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 123-122 Chicago Bulls 

Brooklyn Nets 120-116 Atlanta Hawks 

New York Knicks 113-89 Atlanta Hawks 

Atlanta Hawks 114-121 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Atlanta Hawks 117-109 Denver Nuggets 

Orlando Magic 108-125 Atlanta Hawks 

Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 Atlanta Hawks 

2:05 PM2 hours ago

Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and come in with four straight wins. In the 45 games played, the Hawks have 23 wins and 22 losses.
2:00 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks live this Saturday (21), at the State Farm Arena at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
1:55 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA