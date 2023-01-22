Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Suns player
DeAndre Ayton, center. A young 24 year old player is having a rescuable season, just like the team in general, injuries have affected the team and that is why the healthy players must give their best effort game by game, Ayton averages: 17.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists, he is a fundamental part for the team to rebound.
Watch out for this Pacers player
Buddy Hield, shooting guard. An experienced 30 year old player has had a decent season in the absence of the team's top star, Tyrese Halliburton, Hield has become the team's leading scorer so far this season, his performances should be memorable in every game, as their goal is the Playoffs and they are not close.
Suns all-star quintet
Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton.
Pacers all-star roster
Haliburton, Hield, Duarte, Smith, Turner.
Face to face
Phoenix Suns unknown
Phoenix Suns was the leader of the Western conference last season, for Playoffs, the team left the competition very early and for many had everything to play the finals, the team started the new season well, but suddenly the team began to add too many defeats, only 18 defeats had Suns last season no NBA team lost less than them, but this season Suns already accumulated 24 defeats, the team has suffered many injuries this season and that has diminished the performance of the team, currently Suns is located in the 11th position with a record of 22-24, with these numbers they are out of any possibility of disputing the title, the team needs to get up and return to add consecutive victories, their most recent victory was against Nets and for this Saturday's duel they have great opportunities to take the victory at home.
Pacers with Playoff chances
Pacers finished last season in red numbers after losing ten consecutive games, the team needed a lot of work to try to have a better season, the team would not be required to do much, because playing the Play-In would be good for them, currently Pacers have an acceptable season occupying the ninth place in the Eastern Conference, to the team's misfortune, their place is in danger after going through a bad streak of five consecutive defeats, teams like Bulls are very close to reach them and if they do not react they could be out of Play-In, now against Suns they have a big challenge to face, as it is a team with a lot of talent that has not found good results in recent weeks, a victory would be good for the team and would make them climb steps in the table, but everything depends on the performance and as a visitor the team does not have a good time.
Important duel to secure a place
The NBA is past the mid-season and is at a peak moment for the teams, there is still a lot to play, but it is important to have the security of being in a good place, teams like Pacers and Suns have not been so powerful, but still maintain a good place to get directly into the Playoffs, the fight is very close in both conferences and that is why we expect a great show at Suns' home.
