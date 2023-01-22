Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA
Speak up, JB Bickerstaff!

“ confidence in yourself, is the work he does, the belief his peers have in him. We talk about incremental (improvement) and not trying to be who you are. it is not. And I thought he did a great job on his shots, being aggressive where he needed to be aggressive and also doing the job on the defensive end.''
Probable Cleveland Cavaliers!

PG - Darius Garland

SG - Donovan Mitchell

SF - Isaac Okoro

PF - Evan Mobley

C - Jarrett Allen.
How do the Cleveland Cavaliers arrive?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a positive season campaign, with 28 wins and 19 losses.
Open quotes!

"Two consecutive games just vintage Jrue Holiday. It looks like it has a bounce, it has a pop, and the way it's standing is perfect. kicking the ball and the way he gets to the rim and to the ink and gives us this presence too.   just doing everything.”

“I know that when Giannis and Khris are out, I have to be aggressive at some point, touch ink as much as I can, try to get as many 3s as possible for other players and for me," Holiday said.

"What is it? What's amazing about Jrue is Because he makes the most difficult shots, the most difficult shots look so easy and give you the best shots. to you;   do you have the feeling of when he is Doing one of those shots like, oh, isn't it? nothing, it will come in that's how it should be," said Lopez.

Likely Milwaukee Bucks!

PG - Jrue Holiday

SG - Grayson Allen

SF - Pat Connaughton

PF - Bobby Portis

C - Brook Lopez.
How do the Milwaukee Bucks arrive?

The Milwaukee Bucks have a positive campaign this season, with 19 wins and 16 losses, occupying second place in the Eastern Conference, behind only the Boston Celtics.
NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors appear soon after with seven, where they got another dynasty in the league with Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokić is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.
Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

The game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with a capacity of 19.432 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
