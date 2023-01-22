Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

3:00 PM43 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards match live?

NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards of 21th January 2023:
USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

2:50 PMan hour ago

2:45 PMan hour ago

Be careful with this Wizards player

Kristaps Porcingis, a 27-year-old center, is being the benchmark for the Wizards in a good start to the season, with 6 seasons played the player is getting more and more involved in the team's victories and is currently averaging 21.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, If he continues like this, he will be able to place the team in a good place in the Playoffs, just like a couple of seasons ago.
2:40 PMan hour ago

Wizards All-Star Quintet

Morris, Beal, Barton, Kuzma, Porzingis.
2:35 PMan hour ago

Wizards near the Play-In

Washington Wizards is far from being one of the best teams in the NBA, however, unlike some teams, they have a title in their showcases, although the previous season they did not even qualify for the Play-In, they have done so in previous seasons The objective of the team each season is that, to be able to play something more than the regular season, this season the team is out of qualifying positions so far, since with a record of 18-25 it is occupying the 12th position in the East, a Wizards win would put it close to the Play-In, but it's a hotly contested spot as there are good teams in that part of the table, the Wizards were recently beaten by the Knicks
2:30 PMan hour ago

Probable Magic lineup

2:25 PMan hour ago

Magic's situation

Jamahl Mosley will be without Chuma Okeke and Jonathan Isaac, both with knee injuries.
2:20 PMan hour ago

2:15 PMan hour ago

Last results

2:10 PM2 hours ago

The Orlando Magic are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. In 44 games, the Magic have 28 losses in the competition and only 16 wins.
2:05 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic live this Saturday (21), at Capital One Arena, at 7 pm, for the NBA.
2:00 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Orlando Magic vs Washington Wizards Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
