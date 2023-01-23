Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles LakersLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazer match.
Moda Center
The game will be at the Moda Center, which used to be known as the Rose Garden Arena, which is in Portland, Oregon, with a capacity of 19,000 fans for basketball games, and is home to the Trail Blazers.
Darvin Ham
Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham talked about injuries and how they have hindered the season, "It's tough because we have this big collage of games It sucks to miss these close games. I still feel with all my heart that at some point we're going to break through to the end." In my opinion, we are competing at a very high level. We have guys that we are trying to mix and match due to injuries. Trying to figure out what collection of players down the stretch you can go is a challenge, but the guys are doing their part, they are trying to step up and make plays. I love the way we compete. We come down in stretches and fight hard to get back in the game and give ourselves a chance to win. That's all you can ask for: to be competitive and to be together."
Chauncey Billups
Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups talked about Gary Payton, who had a great performance in the win over the Dallas Mavericks, "Defensively, he's just disruptive. You know, he's disruptive, he's like a mosquito. He just sticks to you all the time and he's got great hands and he's physical, he's smart and he's smart how he guards defensively. And so, he just has an impact and he's one of those guys that, the way he plays, he makes all the other four guys level. And offensively, he's just smart. He's a good screener - very good screener - and then when he gets the ball, because we have guys that need to be corralled, he's really a good screener from there. You see him, he just takes the ball and whips it so fast before the defense can turn, he sneaks behind the defense, plays in that Dunkirk spot for a little guy. He's very unique, what he brings from an offensive standpoint. So, he was just being GP, you know. The reason we covet him so much is because we know he can impact our games."
Injury Report
The Trail Blazers will be unable to use the injured Justise Winslow, as well as having Gary Payton listed as day-to-day. For this matchup the Lakers will be without the injured Lonnie Walker, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves, in addition to seeing Lebron James listed as day-to-day, and could sit out the matchup.
Western Conference
Lakers and Trail Blazers are close in the standings. Playing in the Western Conference, the situation, from bottom to top of the table, is as follows: the bottom is the Rockets, 10-36, below the Spurs, 14-32. The Lakers are 13th, with 21 wins and 25 losses, just below the Trail Blazers, who have 21 wins and 24 losses in the standings. The Thunder come above at 22-24, with the Suns in 10th place, 23-24 on the season, behind the Jazz, 24-25, and the Clippers and Timberwolves, both 24-24.
Last Matches: Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers, on the other side, come into the game with three losses and two wins as well. The streak started with defeat to the Mavericks, by 119 to 115 in overtime, playing on Friday (13). On Sunday (15) the loss was to the 76ers, by 113 to 112. On Tuesday (17) the victory happened again, now over the Rockets, by 140 to 132. On Thursday (19), the defeat came to the Kings, by 116 to 111 and, finally, last Saturday (21), the victory was over the Grizzlies, by 122 to 121.
Last Matches: Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers come to this match with two wins and three losses in the last games they played. The sequence began with defeat, on Friday (13), to the Cavaliers by 119 to 113. On Saturday (14) the Trail Blazers beat the Mavericks by 136 to 119. On Sunday (15), the new victory came once again over the Mavericks, now by 140 to 123. On Tuesday (17) the defeat came again, now to the Nuggets by 122 to 113 and, finally, the defeat on Friday (20), was by 105 to 95 to the 76ers.
