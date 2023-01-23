Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Live Score!
How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets game for NBA?
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (23 de enero) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Denver Nuggets
In Denver Nuggets the presence of Aaron Gordon stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Indiana Pacers. In the season he has an average of 16.8 points per game, achieved in 41 games played, where he has an average of 29.9 minutes played per game.
Key player - Oklahoma City Thunder
In the Oklahoma City Thunder, the presence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Sacramento Kings. In the season he has an average of 30.6 points per game, achieved in 42 games played, where he has an average of 35.5 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Denver Nuggets
1- Michael Porter Jr.
5- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
22- Zeke Nnaji
27- Jamal Murray
50- Aaron Gordon
Last starting five - Oklahoma City Thunder
2- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
3- Josh Giddey
5- Luguentz Dort
6- Jaylin Williams
8- Jalen Williams
Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets are coming off a win in their most recent game against the Indiana Pacers. The season has brought great results for the team and their statistics remain very favorable, especially now that they have nine wins in a row.
They are currently in first place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .717, product of 33 wins and 13 losses.
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder just lost their most recent game against the Sacramento Kings. The season has not been the best for the team, however, they still have chances to compete for at least a playoff spot. Even though the postseason is a long way off, it will be important for the team to get on a positive streak.
They currently rank 11th in the Western Conference with a .478 percentage, product of 22 wins and 24 losses.