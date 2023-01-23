Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
4:00 PM23 minutes ago

3:55 PM28 minutes ago

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

3:50 PM33 minutes ago

What time is the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets of January 22nd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (23 de enero) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass

3:45 PM38 minutes ago

Key player - Denver Nuggets

In Denver Nuggets the presence of Aaron Gordon stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Indiana Pacers. In the season he has an average of 16.8 points per game, achieved in 41 games played, where he has an average of 29.9 minutes played per game.

3:40 PM43 minutes ago

Key player - Oklahoma City Thunder

In the Oklahoma City Thunder, the presence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Sacramento Kings. In the season he has an average of 30.6 points per game, achieved in 42 games played, where he has an average of 35.5 minutes played per game.

3:35 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Denver Nuggets

1- Michael Porter Jr.

5- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

22- Zeke Nnaji

27- Jamal Murray

50- Aaron Gordon

3:30 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Oklahoma City Thunder

2- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

3- Josh Giddey

5- Luguentz Dort

6- Jaylin Williams

8- Jalen Williams

3:25 PMan hour ago

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a win in their most recent game against the Indiana Pacers. The season has brought great results for the team and their statistics remain very favorable, especially now that they have nine wins in a row.

They are currently in first place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .717, product of 33 wins and 13 losses.

3:20 PMan hour ago

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder just lost their most recent game against the Sacramento Kings. The season has not been the best for the team, however, they still have chances to compete for at least a playoff spot. Even though the postseason is a long way off, it will be important for the team to get on a positive streak.

They currently rank 11th in the Western Conference with a .478 percentage, product of 22 wins and 24 losses.

3:15 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Ball Arena

The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets game will be played at the Ball Arena, located in the city of Denver, in the state of Colorado, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,309 spectators.
3:10 PMan hour ago

