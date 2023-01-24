San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Moda Center
The game will be at the Moda Center, which used to be known as the Rose Garden Arena, which is in Portland, Oregon, with a capacity of 19,000 fans for basketball games, and is home to the Trail Blazers.
Chauncey Billups
Chauncey Billups, head coach of the Trail Blazers, talked about Gary Payton, who had a great performance in the win over the Dallas Mavericks: "Defensively, he's just disruptive. You know, he's disruptive, he's like a mosquito. He just sticks to you all the time and he's got great hands and he's physical, he's smart and he's smart how he guards defensively. And so, he just has an impact and he's one of those guys that, the way he plays, he makes all the other four guys level. And offensively, he's just smart. He's a good screener - very good screener - and then when he gets the ball, because we have guys that need to be corralled, he's really a good screener from there. You see him, he just takes the ball and whips it so fast before the defense can turn, he sneaks behind the defense, plays in that Dunkirk spot for a little guy. He's very unique, what he brings from an offensive standpoint. So, he was just being GP, you know. The reason we covet him so much is because we know he can impact our games."
Injury Report: Spurs
Like their opponent, the Spurs also have only one player injured, having Devin Vassell out.
Injury Report: Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers have only one injured player for this matchup, seeing Justise Winslow sit out.
Western Conference
Spurs and Trail Blazers are close in the Western Conference standings. The Spurs are in 14th position with 14 wins and 32 losses, while the Trail Blazers are in 13th position with 21 wins and 25 losses. Below them the Rockets are bottom with 10 wins and 36 losses. Above them come the Lakers, 22-25 on the season, with the Thunder and Warriors, 23-24, the Jazz, who are 24-25 and the Timberwolves, tied with the Suns, both 24-24 on the season.
Last Matches: Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs come in a sequence of four losses and one win. The first loss came on Wednesday (11), to the Grizzlies, by 135 to 129. After that, on Friday (13), the loss was to the Warriors, by 144 to 113. On Sunday (15), another loss, now to the Kings, by 132 to 119. The victory came on Tuesday (17), over the Nets, by 106 to 98 and, closing the games, the new loss was on Friday (20), to the Clippers, by 131 to 126.
Last Matches: Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers come into this match with two wins and three losses in the last games they played. The sequence began with victory on Saturday (14), when the Trail Blazers beat the Mavericks by 136 to 119. On Sunday (15), the new victory came once again over the Mavericks, now by 140 to 123. On Tuesday (17) the defeat came again, now to the Nuggets by 122 to 113 and, finally, the defeat on Friday (20), was by 105 to 95 to the 76ers. Finally, last Sunday (22), the loss was by 121 to 112 to the Lakers.
