Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

Jayson Tatum, a must see player!
How and where to watch the Boston Magic vs Orlando Magic match live?
What time is Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic match for NBA?
Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Magic
How does the Celtics arrive?
Probable Magic lineup
Banchero
Wendell Carter
Gary Harris
Fultz
Magic's situation
Magic roster
G-F: Terrence Ross
G: Caleb Houstan, Jalen Suggs, Kevon Harris, RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony
F-C :Moritz Wagner
C: Mo Bamba
C-F: Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr
Coach: Jamahl Mosley
Last results
Utah Jazz 112-108 Orlando Magic
Portland Trail Blazers 106-109 Orlando Magic
Sacramento Kings 136-111 Orlando Magic
Golden State Warriors 101-115 Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic 115-123 Memphis Grizzlies
Orlando Magic 126-115 Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic 100-119 Washington Wizards
Detroit Pistons 121-101 Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic 110-129 Los Angeles Lakers
Orlando Magic 133-113 San Antonio Spurs
Houston Rockets 110-116 Orlando Magic
Atlanta Hawks 126-125 Orlando Magic
Boston Celtics 92-95 Orlando Magic
Boston Celtics 109-117 Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic 135-124 Atlanta Hawks
Orlando Magic 111-99 Toronto Raptors
Orlando Magic 113-109 Toronto Raptors
Orlando Magic 116-119 Los Angeles Clippers
Orlando Magic 102-109 Milwaukee Bucks
Toronto Raptors 121-108 Orlando Magic
Cleveland Cavaliers 107-96 Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic 108-125 Atlanta Hawks
Brooklyn Nets 109-102 Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic 103-133 Philadelphia 76ers