Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match
Photo: NBA

3:00 PMan hour ago

Jayson Tatum, a must see player!

The Boston guard is the Celtics' top figure and is the current leader of the team's offense as best scorer and best rebounder with an average of 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Celtics star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered for the 2022 all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford will be essential for Boston to meet the objectives set.
2:55 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Boston Magic vs Orlando Magic match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:50 PMan hour ago

What time is Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Orlando Magic vs Boston Magic of 23th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

2:45 PMan hour ago

2:40 PMan hour ago

2:35 PMan hour ago

How does the Celtics arrive?

The Boston team began a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and getting into the NBA finals where they lost to the Warriors and had to settle for the Eastern title and the NBA runner-up. Boston was one of the teams that surprised by making multiple moves during free agency, great players like Malcom Brogdon, Blake Griffin and Danilo Gallinari arrived to reinforce the team's defensive zone and its rotations. The Celtics have a great roster and are expected to be back in the Playoffs. However, not everything is perfect and the team had to announce a one-year suspension of coach Ime Udoka for failing to comply with the team's codes of conduct. Joe Mazzulla, the team's assistant coach, has taken over and will lead the team this season. For now, doubts about the Celtics have been dispelled due to the good start of the team, who are in third place in the Western Conference with 3 wins and 1 loss.
2:30 PMan hour ago

Probable Magic lineup

Wagner

Banchero

Wendell Carter

Gary Harris

Fultz

2:25 PMan hour ago

Magic's situation

Jamahl Mosley will be without Chuma Okeke and Jonathan Isaac, both with knee injuries.
2:20 PM2 hours ago

Magic roster

F: Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Almirante Schofield

G-F: Terrence Ross

G: Caleb Houstan, Jalen Suggs, Kevon Harris, RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony

F-C :Moritz Wagner

C: Mo Bamba

C-F: Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr

Coach: Jamahl Mosley

2:15 PM2 hours ago

Last results

Denver Nuggets 119-116 Orlando Magic 

Utah Jazz 112-108 Orlando Magic 

Portland Trail Blazers 106-109 Orlando Magic 

Sacramento Kings 136-111 Orlando Magic 

Golden State Warriors 101-115 Orlando Magic 

Orlando Magic 115-123 Memphis Grizzlies 

Orlando Magic 126-115 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Orlando Magic 100-119 Washington Wizards 

Detroit Pistons 121-101 Orlando Magic 

Orlando Magic 110-129 Los Angeles Lakers 

Orlando Magic 133-113 San Antonio Spurs 

Houston Rockets 110-116 Orlando Magic 

Atlanta Hawks 126-125 Orlando Magic 

Boston Celtics 92-95 Orlando Magic 

Boston Celtics 109-117 Orlando Magic 

Orlando Magic 135-124 Atlanta Hawks 

Orlando Magic 111-99 Toronto Raptors 

Orlando Magic 113-109 Toronto Raptors 

Orlando Magic 116-119 Los Angeles Clippers 

Orlando Magic 102-109 Milwaukee Bucks 

Toronto Raptors 121-108 Orlando Magic 

Cleveland Cavaliers 107-96 Orlando Magic 

Orlando Magic 108-125 Atlanta Hawks 

Brooklyn Nets 109-102 Orlando Magic 

Orlando Magic 103-133 Philadelphia 76ers

2:10 PM2 hours ago

The Orlando Magic are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. In 44 games, the Magic have 28 losses in the competition and only 16 wins.
2:05 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics live this Monday (23), at the Amway Center, at 7 pm, for the NBA.
2:00 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
