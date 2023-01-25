Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Cavs vs Knicks game in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Julius Randle, a must see player!
The New York forward is one of the great figures of the team and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Knicks' offensive leaders averaging 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. The figure of the Knicks, has begun to show his best basketball and has connected very well with Jalen Brunson and Michael Robinson. The forward's connection to the likes of RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and Immanuel Quickley will be critical to fulfilling New York's goals. Randle will seek to be the team's top scorer and will make the Knicks seek to fight for a place in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
How does the Knicks get here?
The New York team arrives after having had a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of young players like RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin, with this they achieved a record of 37 wins and 45 losses. These were left out of the Play-In by being in the eleventh position. However, the team left good feelings that an important improvement could come in the future, the project was renewed for this new season with the arrival of players like Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk to improve the squad and the second unit. . The Knicks' goals are to return to the playoffs and avoid elimination in the first round, the squad is very good and we'll see how far they can go and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. At the moment the team marches with a record of 25 wins and 23 losses, placing it in seventh position.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The Cleveland forward is one of the team's new figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Jazz's offensive leaders averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The project in Utah and the bad relationship between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were an important part for "Spida" to look for a new team, as part of the negotiation Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen left. The new figure of the Cavaliers, comes to reinforce one of the sensational teams from last season and with great young talent to become a competitive squad. The point guard's connection to the likes of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love will be critical to fulfilling Cleveland's goals. Mitchell will be the one who attracts all the reflectors and that will help take the pressure off the young promise.
How does the Cavs arrive?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a revelation season, after losing its starting point guard and substitute, very few trusted that Darius Garland would be the best point guard for the team, however, he surprised everyone by making the team get involved to Play-In. The Cavs had a great year with Kevin Love nominated for sixth man of the year, Evan Mobley nominated for rookie of the year and Garland nominated for most improved player, unfortunately they failed to make the playoffs, ending one of the most attractive seasons for the team. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 44 wins and 38 losses, finishing in eighth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Donova Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Robin López, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Jarret Allen, Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. The goal this year is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
Madison Square Garden located in New York City will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 18,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1992.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at Madison Square Garden, sharp at 7:30 p.m.