Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers live, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Watch out for this Lakers player
LeBron James, small forward. Experienced multi NBA champion player, he is still a very dangerous player on the court, in good shape the King can be able to raise the level of the team and add important victories, this season has gone through injuries that have depleted the team, however he always comes back to improve his numbers, currently averages: 29.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists.
Watch out for this Clippers player
Kawhi Leonard, forward. A very talented player champion with the Raptors, he came to the Clippers team with high expectations, to bad luck injuries have made him miss full seasons, currently the player is having more activity, placing as the second best scorer of the team in the season, his quality is more than proven and facing the end of the regular season, this player will be very important, currently averages: 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Clippers All-Star Team
Jackson, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac.
Face to face
Last season Clippers and Lakers played a four-game series, these duels are very intense, to the bad fortune of Lakers, Clippers swept the series in three spectacular duels with minimum difference, and for the fourth game Clippers swept the scoreboard, for this season they have already faced each other twice and the results have been the same, with Clippers winning both games, in this third duel the series can be defined with one game left.
Los Angeles Lakers close to Play-In
Lakers seems to see the light after a lousy start of the season, the team that added ten consecutive losses seems to be getting back on track and although they still do not reach the Play-In, the team seems that in the coming weeks they will be on their way to the Playoffs, the team from Los Angeles, after its recent championship number 17, seems to have lost its way after failing to qualify the previous season, injuries have not let the team show its full potential and that is reflected in its twelfth position, consecutive victories is what Lakers need to have hope to be in Playoffs, the quality of the team is more than demonstrated and that is why the fans are still confident, Lakers have two consecutive victories being the last one against Blazers, Lakers have a small advantage playing as home team, but in the end Clippers know the court so well that this is left aside.
Clippers are going through a great moment
Clippers is a very competitive team and this season is doing very well, the team has in its head to qualify directly to the Playoffs and so far they are meeting that goal, the irregularity has been a constant in the western conference teams and the teams have very similar records and there is still not a big difference between the leaders and the bottom, Clippers know that only they can make the team climb positions and that is by accumulating victories, currently they are in the sixth position with a 25-24 record, consecutive victories are enough to have a rise in the table, Clippers currently occupies the sixth position and maintains a streak of two consecutive victories, the last victory was against Mavericks in a duel that ended 98-112, this Tuesday they will give everything to get the win.
Intense duel in Los Angeles
The NBA continues to advance at a great pace and now brings us a great showdown at the Crypto.com Arena, this is the Clippers vs Lakers, the two city teams will meet again in what is expected to be a great duel, Clippers has had a great season, while Lakers is still out of Playoff positions, beating the city rival always looks better and that is why the duel will be one of the best of the week.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers game, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:00 pm ET.