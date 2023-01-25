Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

4:00 PM35 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

3:55 PM40 minutes ago

What time is Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans of 24th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

3:50 PMan hour ago

Pelicans

3:45 PMan hour ago

Key player - Denver Nuggets

In Denver Nuggets the presence of Aaron Gordon stands out. The 27-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Indiana Pacers. In the season he has an average of 16.8 points per game, achieved in 41 games played, where he has an average of 29.9 minutes played per game.
3:40 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Denver Nuggets

1- Michael Porter Jr.

5- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

22- Zeke Nnaji

27- Jamal Murray

50- Aaron Gordon

3:35 PMan hour ago

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a win in their most recent game against the Indiana Pacers. The season has brought great results for the team and their statistics remain very favorable, especially now that they have nine wins in a row.

They are currently in first place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .717, product of 33 wins and 13 losses.

3:30 PMan hour ago

Probable Pelicans lineup

Daniels

Naji Marshall

Valanciunas

McCollum

Trey Murphy

3:25 PMan hour ago

Pelicans' situation

Willie Green has a few absences, starting with Brandon Ingram, toe injury, EJ Liddell, knee injury and Zion Williamson, muscle. On the other hand, Herbert Jones is a doubt. The shooting guard has problems in the lumbar region.
3:20 PMan hour ago

Pelicans roster

F: E.J. Liddell, Zion Williamson, Herbert Jones, Naji Marshall, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III

G: Dereon Seabron, CJ McCollum, Devonte' Graham, Dyson Daniels, Kira Lewis Jr., Jose Alvarado

C-F: Willy Hernangomez, Jaxson Hayes

F-C: Larry Nance Jr.

G-F: Garrett Temple

Coach: Willie Green

3:15 PMan hour ago

3:10 PMan hour ago

Pelicans

With two straight losses, the New Orleans Pelicans occupy the fourth position in the Western Conference. The Pelicans are 26-19 in 45 games played.
3:05 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans live this monday (24), at the Smoothie King Center at 8 pm ET, for the NBA.
3:00 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA match: Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
