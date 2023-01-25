Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans match live?
What time is Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans match for NBA?
Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Pelicans
Key player - Denver Nuggets
Last starting five - Denver Nuggets
5- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
22- Zeke Nnaji
27- Jamal Murray
50- Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
They are currently in first place in the Western Conference with a percentage of .717, product of 33 wins and 13 losses.
Probable Pelicans lineup
Naji Marshall
Valanciunas
McCollum
Trey Murphy
Pelicans' situation
Pelicans roster
G: Dereon Seabron, CJ McCollum, Devonte' Graham, Dyson Daniels, Kira Lewis Jr., Jose Alvarado
C-F: Willy Hernangomez, Jaxson Hayes
F-C: Larry Nance Jr.
G-F: Garrett Temple
Coach: Willie Green
Last results
Cleveland Cavaliers 113-103 New Orleans Pelicans
Detroit Pistons 110-116 New Orleans Pelicans
Boston Celtics 125-114 New Orleans Pelicans
Washington Wizards 112-132 New Orleans Pelicans
Dallas Mavericks 127-117 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans 102-108 Brooklyn Nets
New Orleans Pelicans 119-108 Houston Rockets
Philadelphia 76ers 120-111 New Orleans Pelicans
Memphis Grizzlies 116-101 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans 127-116 Philadelphia 76ers
New Orleans Pelicans 119-118 Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans 113-93 Indiana Pacers
Oklahoma City Thunder 125-128 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans 126-117 San Antonio Spurs
New Orleans Pelicans 119-128 Milwaukee Bucks
Phoenix Suns 118-114 New Orleans Pelicans
Utah Jazz 132-129 New Orleans Pelicans
Utah Jazz 121-100 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans 129-124 Phoenix Suns
New Orleans Pelicans 128-117 Phoenix Suns
New Orleans Pelicans 104-98 Detroit Pistons
New Orleans Pelicans 121-106 Denver Nuggets
San Antonio Spurs 99-117 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans 126-108 Toronto Raptors
