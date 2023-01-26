Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Philadelphia 76ers

3:00 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers of 25th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30  pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30  pm: NBA League Pass

2:50 PMan hour ago
Photo: Brooklyn Nets
2:45 PM2 hours ago

Probable Nets lineup

Harris

O'Neale

Claxton

Kyrie Irving

Simmons

2:40 PM2 hours ago

Nets' situation

Jacque Vaughn will not have Kevin Durant at his disposal due to a knee injury.
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Nets roster

F: Royce O'Neale, T.J. Warren, Kevin Durant, Markieff Morris, Kessler Edwards

G-F: Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe

G: Edmond Sumner, David Duke Jr., Patty Mills, Kyrie Irving, Cam Thomas, Seth Curry, Alondes Williams

C: Day'Ron Sharpe, Nic Claxton

Coach: Jacque Vaughn

2:30 PM2 hours ago
Foto: Philadelphia 76ers
2:25 PM2 hours ago

Probable 76ers lineup

PJ Tucker

Tobias Harris

Embiid

Maxey

Harden

2:20 PM2 hours ago

76ers' situation

James Harden, with a foot injury, is a doubt for Doc Rivers.

2:15 PM2 hours ago

76ers roster

G: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, De'Anthony Melton, Saben Lee, Jaden Springer

G-F: Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz

F: Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Georges Niang, Paul Reed, Julian Champagnie

F-G: Danuel House Jr

C-F: Joel Embiid

F-C: Montrezl Harrell

Coach: Doc Rivers

2:10 PM2 hours ago

Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have a two-game unbeaten streak. The Nets are in fourth place, having won 29 wins and 17 losses from 46 games played.
2:05 PM2 hours ago

76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off five straight wins. They are 30 in 46 games and losing 16 in the Eastern Conference. With this record, the 76ers are in second place.
2:00 PM2 hours ago

IT'S NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending champions of the league is the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

1:55 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers live this Wednesday (25), at the Wells Fargo Center at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
1:50 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
