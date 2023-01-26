Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Bucks player
Giannis Antetokounpo, power forward. Practically in the best moment of his career, the Bucks player is causing the team to have more and more reach worldwide, it is not surprising his last championship and no doubt the player wants one more ring, Giannis numbers are: 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists, no doubt a great contender for the MVP.
Watch out for this Nuggets player
Nikola Jokic, center. One of the most decisive players in the last NBA era, his outstanding performances have been enough to be MVP of the season twice, he is currently the leader of the West and again is among the possible MPV, the player averages: 25.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists, in Nuggets he leads points, rebounds, assists and steals.
Joker didn't have to stunt this hard 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/qcWlbkenc3— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 21, 2023
Bucks All-Star Team
Holiday, Allen, Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Lopez.
Nuggets all-star roster
Murray, Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic.
Face to face
Last season Bucks and Nuggets played a two-game series, at the end the series ended in one win per team, which was expected, since the squads are very talented, now this season they will start a series that will undoubtedly be one of the best, because both are disputing the first places in their conferences.
Bucks still in the fight in the East
Milwaukee Bucks is forging a glorious era in the NBA, after its recent championship the team is still looking for another championship, season after season the team improves and that is why for this season the team is one of the candidates to play the finals, one of the best players currently belongs to Bucks and it is the Greek, Giannis Antetokounpo, with this player on the court the team could secure the victory with ease, clearly he has to be well surrounded by talent, he is currently in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 30-17 record, the home team has the same record as the leader Celtics, these are the visits where Bucks usually have a hard time, but to reach the Playoffs with good rhythm Bucks need to shadow the leader, since they are five wins ahead, the Milwaukee team comes from a great victory against Pistons with a score of 130-150, the duel against Nuggets will be a great test.
Denver Nuggets wants to continue leading the West
Denver Nuggets is doing everything possible to transcend in the NBA and the most recent results make it clear that they can think about a championship this season, Nuggets is currently the best team in the West with a record of 33-14, as home has been almost infallible and thanks to that has been able to maintain the first place, passing the mid-season teams can afford a drop in play, Last season the Nuggets suffered from injuries at the end of the regular season, but the team does not show signs of fatigue, so in the following weeks they will try to secure the first position for a few more weeks. Denver recently lost a streak of nine consecutive victories when losing to the Thunder and before Wednesday's game against the Bucks they will face the Pelicans.
Great duel of contenders
When two teams that occupy the top of their respective conferences face each other, it is a sign that there will be a great show in the NBA, this time we will see a duel between Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks, two teams that have demonstrated their quality so far this season and will not want to be defeated by a possible rival in the finals.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at Fiserv Forum at 8:00 pm ET.