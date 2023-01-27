Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Brooklyn Nets

3:00 PM13 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 PM18 minutes ago

What time is Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets of 26th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30  pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30  pm: NBA League Pass

2:50 PM23 minutes ago
Photo: Detroit Pistons
2:45 PM28 minutes ago

Probable Pistons lineup

Bogdanovic

Bey

Jaden Duren

Livers

Jaden Ivey

2:40 PM33 minutes ago

Pistons' situation

Dwane Casey has an extensive list of absentees. Starting with Cade Cunningham with a leg injury, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes with a shoulder injury, Marvin Bagley with a hand injury, and Buddy Boeheim with a toe injury.
2:35 PM38 minutes ago

Pistons roster

F: Braxton Key, Isaiah Livers, Kevin Knox II, Buddy Boeheim, Marvin Bagley III, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic

G: Cade Cunningham, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo, Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, Cory Joseph, Jaden Ivey

C-F: Nerlens Noel

C: Jalen Duren

F-C: Isaiah Stewart

Coach: Dwane Casey

2:30 PM43 minutes ago
Photo: Brooklyn Nets
2:25 PMan hour ago

Probable Nets lineup

Harris

O'Neale

Claxton

Kyrie Irving

Simmons

2:20 PMan hour ago

Nets' situation

Kevin Durant, with a knee injury, is Jacque Vaughn's only absence.
2:15 PMan hour ago

Nets roster

F: Royce O'Neale, T.J. Warren, Kevin Durant, Markieff Morris, Kessler Edwards

G-F: Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe

G: Edmond Sumner, David Duke Jr., Patty Mills, Kyrie Irving, Cam Thomas, Seth Curry, Alondes Williams

C: Day'Ron Sharpe, Nic Claxton

Coach: Jacque Vaughn

2:10 PMan hour ago

Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, sitting in last place, 15th. The Pistons have 37 losses, their fourth in a row, and only 12 wins in 49 games.
2:05 PMan hour ago

Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are in fourth place and have a two-game unbeaten streak. The Nets have 29 wins and 17 losses from 46 games played.
2:00 PMan hour ago

IT'S NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending champions of the league is the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

1:55 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets live this Thursday (26), at the Barclays Center at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA. The match is valid for the 17th round of the competition
1:50 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
