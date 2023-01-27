New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Saty with us to follow the Celtics vs Knicks live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the TD Garden. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Celtics vs Knicks game in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Julius Randle, a must see player!
The New York forward is one of the great figures of the team and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Knicks' offensive leaders averaging 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. The figure of the Knicks, has begun to show his best basketball and has connected very well with Jalen Brunson and Michael Robinson. The forward's connection to the likes of RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and Immanuel Quickley will be critical to fulfilling New York's goals. Randle will seek to be the team's top scorer and will make the Knicks seek to fight for a place in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
How does the Knicks arrive?
The New York team arrives after having had a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of young players like RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin, with this they achieved a record of 37 wins and 45 losses. These were left out of the Play-In by being in the eleventh position. However, the team left good feelings that an important improvement could come in the future, the project was renewed for this new season with the arrival of players like Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk to improve the squad and the second unit. . The Knicks' goals are to return to the playoffs and avoid elimination in the first round, the squad is very good and we'll see how far they can go and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. At the moment the team marches with a record of 25 wins and 23 losses, placing it in seventh position.
Jayson Tatum, a must see player!
The Boston guard is the Celtics' top figure and is the current leader of the team's offense as best scorer and best rebounder with an average of 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Celtics star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered for the 2022 all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford will be essential for Boston to meet the objectives set.
How does the Celtics get here?
The Boston team began a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and getting into the NBA finals where they lost to the Warriors and had to settle for the Eastern title and the NBA runner-up. Boston was one of the teams that surprised by making multiple moves during free agency, great players like Malcom Brogdon, Blake Griffin and Danilo Gallinari arrived to reinforce the team's defensive zone and its rotations. The Celtics have a great roster and are expected to be back in the Playoffs. However, not everything is perfect and the team had to announce a one-year suspension of coach Ime Udoka for failing to comply with the team's codes of conduct. Joe Mazzulla, the team's assistant coach, has taken over and will lead the team this season. For now, doubts about the Celtics have been dispelled due to the good start of the team, who are in third place in the Western Conference with 3 wins and 1 loss.
Where's the game?
The TD Garden located in the city of Boston will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
