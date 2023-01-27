Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets match live?
What time is Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA?
Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass
In the game, the North Carolina franchise won 122-117, hitting 50% of its shots from the field and shooting 25% from three-point range. The Hornets' standouts in the game were Terry Rozier with 26 points, two rebounds, six assists, and two steals, Mason Plumlee with 17 points, nine rebounds, and three steals, and P.J. Washington with 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals, and three blocks. The Charlotte Hornets must rely on Gordon Hayward for Saturday's game, while LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin are doubts.
G-F: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green
F: Derrick Jones Jr., Malcolm Hill, Dalen Terry, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Patrick Williams
C-F: Tony Bradley
C: Marko Simonovic, Nikola Vucevic, Andre Drummond
Coach: Billy Donovan
Chicago Bulls 132-118 Golden State Warriors
Chicago Bulls 110-124 Oklahoma City Thunder
Washington Wizards 100-97 Chicago Bulls
Boston Celtics 107-99 Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls 126-118 Utah Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers 112-126 Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls 121-112 Brooklyn Nets
Cleveland Cavaliers 145-134 Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls 102-103 Cleveland Cavaliers
Chicago Bulls 132-118 Detroit Pistons
Chicago Bulls 119-113 Milwaukee Bucks
Chicago Bulls 118-133 Houston Rockets
New York Knicks 117-118 Chicago Bulls
Atlanta Hawks 108-110 Chicago Bulls
Miami Heat 103-113 Chicago Bulls
Minnesota Timberwolves 150-126 Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls 91-114 New York Knicks
Chicago Bulls 120-128 New York Knicks
Atlanta Hawks 123-122 Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls 144-115 Dallas Mavericks
Chicago Bulls 115-111 Washington Wizards
Sacramento Kings 110-101 Chicago Bulls
Golden State Warriors 119-111 Chicago Bulls
Phoenix Suns 132-113 Chicago Bulls
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!