Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PM13 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 PM18 minutes ago

What time is Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets of 26th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

2:50 PM23 minutes ago

On the game

2:45 PM28 minutes ago

Hornets game

Unlike the Jazz, the Hornets won the previous game they played. The ball went up on Saturday (21), against the Atlanta Hawks and the game ended better for the visitors, who won 122-118. The Hawks started off losing the first two quarters, but turned the game around in the last two and came out with another NBA victory.
2:40 PM33 minutes ago

Hornets

Coach Steve Clifford's Hornets, meanwhile, are in the second-last place in the East with 12 wins and 34 losses. The team has lost eight of its last ten games, but is coming off a recent victory over the Houston Rockets, away from home.

In the game, the North Carolina franchise won 122-117, hitting 50% of its shots from the field and shooting 25% from three-point range. The Hornets' standouts in the game were Terry Rozier with 26 points, two rebounds, six assists, and two steals, Mason Plumlee with 17 points, nine rebounds, and three steals, and P.J. Washington with 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals, and three blocks. The Charlotte Hornets must rely on Gordon Hayward for Saturday's game, while LaMelo Ball and Cody Martin are doubts.

2:35 PM38 minutes ago

Probable lineup for the Bulls

DeRozan

Patrick Williams

Vucevic

LaVine

Dosunmu

2:30 PM43 minutes ago

Bulls' situation

Javonte Green and Lonzo Ball, both with knee injuries, are the absences of Billy Donovan. Goran Dragic, on the other hand, is a doubt.
2:25 PMan hour ago

Bulls roster

G: Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Goran Dragic, Ayo Dosunmu

G-F: Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green

F:  Derrick Jones Jr., Malcolm Hill, Dalen Terry, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Patrick Williams

C-F: Tony Bradley

C: Marko Simonovic, Nikola Vucevic, Andre Drummond

Coach: Billy Donovan

2:20 PMan hour ago

Last results

Detroit Pistons 108-126 Chicago Bulls 

Chicago Bulls 132-118 Golden State Warriors 

Chicago Bulls 110-124 Oklahoma City Thunder 

Washington Wizards 100-97 Chicago Bulls 

Boston Celtics 107-99 Chicago Bulls 

Chicago Bulls 126-118 Utah Jazz 

Philadelphia 76ers 112-126 Chicago Bulls 

Chicago Bulls 121-112 Brooklyn Nets 

Cleveland Cavaliers 145-134 Chicago Bulls 

Chicago Bulls 102-103 Cleveland Cavaliers 

Chicago Bulls 132-118 Detroit Pistons 

Chicago Bulls 119-113 Milwaukee Bucks 

Chicago Bulls 118-133 Houston Rockets 

New York Knicks 117-118 Chicago Bulls 

Atlanta Hawks 108-110 Chicago Bulls 

Miami Heat 103-113 Chicago Bulls 

Minnesota Timberwolves 150-126 Chicago Bulls 

Chicago Bulls 91-114 New York Knicks 

Chicago Bulls 120-128 New York Knicks

Atlanta Hawks 123-122 Chicago Bulls 

Chicago Bulls 144-115 Dallas Mavericks 

Chicago Bulls 115-111 Washington Wizards 

Sacramento Kings 110-101 Chicago Bulls 

Golden State Warriors 119-111 Chicago Bulls 

Phoenix Suns 132-113 Chicago Bulls 

2:15 PMan hour ago

Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are coming off two straight wins, increasing their overall number to 21, while also having 24 losses in 45 games played. With this record, the Bulls are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.
2:10 PMan hour ago

NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors followed shortly after with seven, where they achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokic is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second straight time. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

2:05 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
