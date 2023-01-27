San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers live game, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
5:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

5:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers of January 26th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 AM (January 27) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:30 AM (January 27) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:30 AM (January 27) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:30 AM (January 27) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:30 AM (January 27) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:30 AM (January 27) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass

5:45 PMan hour ago

Key player - Los Angeles Clippers

In Los Angeles Clippers, the presence of Paul George stands out. The 32-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Los Angeles Lakers. In the season he has an average of 23.2 points per game, achieved in 34 games played, where he has an average of 33.8 minutes played per game.

5:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player - San Antonio Spurs

In San Antonio Spurs, the presence of Keldon Johnson stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against Los Angeles Lakers. He has averaged 21.5 points per game in 41 games played, with an average of 32.3 minutes played per game.

5:35 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Los Angeles Clippers

2- Kawhi Leonard

8- Marcus Morris

13- Paul George

14- Terance Mann

40- Ivica Zubac

5:30 PM2 hours ago

Last starting five - San Antonio Spurs

3- Keldon Johnson

10- Jeremy Sochan

25- Jakob Pöltl

31- Keita Bates-Diop

33- Tre Jones

5:25 PM2 hours ago

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off a very important victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, their third win in a row. The team has improved its performance in the last few games and is in the zone that assures a place in the playoffs, occupying fifth place in the Western Conference, with a percentage of .520, after 26 wins and 24 losses.

5:20 PM2 hours ago

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and continue to exacerbate the symptoms of a dismal season. The team has not had good results and their statistics reflect it: only two wins in their last 10 games, three consecutive losses and second to last place in the Western Conference with a very poor percentage of .292, product of 14 wins and 34 losses.

5:15 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena

The San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, located on Figueroa Avenue in the city of Los Angeles, in the state of California, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,060 spectators.
5:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA