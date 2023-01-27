San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Score!
How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers game for NBA?
Argentina: 12:30 AM (January 27) on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 12:30 AM (January 27) on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:30 AM (January 27) on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 4:30 AM (January 27) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 12:30 AM (January 27) on NBA League Pass
Peru: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 12:30 AM (January 27) on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Los Angeles Clippers
In Los Angeles Clippers, the presence of Paul George stands out. The 32-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Los Angeles Lakers. In the season he has an average of 23.2 points per game, achieved in 34 games played, where he has an average of 33.8 minutes played per game.
Key player - San Antonio Spurs
In San Antonio Spurs, the presence of Keldon Johnson stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against Los Angeles Lakers. He has averaged 21.5 points per game in 41 games played, with an average of 32.3 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Los Angeles Clippers
2- Kawhi Leonard
8- Marcus Morris
13- Paul George
14- Terance Mann
40- Ivica Zubac
Last starting five - San Antonio Spurs
3- Keldon Johnson
10- Jeremy Sochan
25- Jakob Pöltl
31- Keita Bates-Diop
33- Tre Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off a very important victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, their third win in a row. The team has improved its performance in the last few games and is in the zone that assures a place in the playoffs, occupying fifth place in the Western Conference, with a percentage of .520, after 26 wins and 24 losses.
San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and continue to exacerbate the symptoms of a dismal season. The team has not had good results and their statistics reflect it: only two wins in their last 10 games, three consecutive losses and second to last place in the Western Conference with a very poor percentage of .292, product of 14 wins and 34 losses.