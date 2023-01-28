Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Minnesota Timberwolves

How and where to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves of 27th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7:30  pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8:30  pm: NBA League Pass

Photo: Memphis Grizzlies
Probable lineup for the Grizzlies

Brooks

Jaren Jackson

 

Clarke

Desmond Bane

Ja Morant

Grizzlies' situation

Steven Adams and Danny Green, with knee injuries, and John Konchar, head injury, are Taylor Jenkins' absentees.
Photo: Minnesota Timberwolves
Probable lineup for the Timberwolves

McDaniels

Anderson

Gobert

Edwards

D'Angelo Russell

Timberwolves' situation

Jordan McLaughlin and Karl-Anthony Towns, with calf injuries, and Taurean Prince, with an ankle injury, are Chris Finch's absentees.
Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are second in the Western Conference. With four straight losses, the Grizzlies have 31 wins and 17 losses from 48 games played.
Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Eighth inside the Western Conference play-in, the Timberwolves have 25 wins and 25 losses from 50 games played.
IT'S NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending champions of the league is the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

Eye on the game

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves live this Friday (27), at the Target Center at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
