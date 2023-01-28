Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch NBA Match
4:00 PMan hour ago

Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
3:55 PMan hour ago

Look at him!

  OKC's highest scorer of the season. The point guard has an average of 30.8 points per match.
3:50 PMan hour ago

Probable Oklahoma City Thunder!

PG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG - Josh Giddey

SF - Luguentz Dort

PF - Jalen Williams

C - Mike Muscala.
3:45 PM2 hours ago

How does the Oklahoma City Thunder arrive?

The  Oklahoma City Thunder has a negative campaign this season, where it lost 25 and won 23 times, with a defeat in the last match.
3:40 PM2 hours ago

Look at him!

  the Cavs' leading scorer of the season. The point guard has an average of 28 points.
3:35 PM2 hours ago

Probable Cleveland Cavaliers!

PG - Darius Garland

SG - Donovan Mitchell

SF - Isaac Okoro

PF - Evan Mobley

C - Jarrett Allen.
3:30 PM2 hours ago

How do the Cleveland Cavaliers arrive?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a positive campaign in the league with 29 wins and 20 losses, but the team lost to the New York Knicks away from home and needs to recover, so as not to see the direct spot in the playoffs threatened .
3:25 PM2 hours ago

NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors appear soon after with seven, where they got another dynasty in the league with Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokić is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.
Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

Photo: Disclosure/NBA
Photo: Disclosure/NBA
3:20 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Paycom Center

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder game will be played at Paycom Center, with a capacity of 18.203 people.
3:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
