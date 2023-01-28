Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Nuggets vs 76ers live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, as well as the latest information from the Wells Fargo Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Nuggets vs 76ers game in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 15 hours on NBATV
Spain: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 14 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 15 hours on NBATV
Spain: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 14 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Nikola Jokic, a must see player!
The Denver center is the top figure of the Nuggets, he was named MVP of the regular season after the great campaign leading his team in the absence of players like Murray and Porter Jr. Now, it seems that the star of the Nuggets You will be able to have less pressure by being able to count on a full squad and you will have to gradually reduce your responsibilities with the support of the other figures on the team. Jokic will seek to take advantage of the renewed Nuggets roster and add his game to that of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Kantevious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon so that Denver returns to fight for the NBA title and is a difficult rival within the Western Conference. What is most expected from the Nuggets star is a healthy season and the return of “PG-Jokic” to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Nuggets arrive?
The Nuggets start a new season after finishing the previous season in sixth place in the Western Conference, after a record of 48 wins and 34 losses. After 2 of his stars were out due to injuries and missed the entire season, Nikola Jokic took absolute command of the team and led it in all statistics. With the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the team made several interesting additions with the aim of fighting to be in the top 3 of the Western Conference, among these are Bruce Browm, DeAndre Jordan and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to give it a refreshed to various parts of the rotation. With the return of Murray and Porter Jr., the Nuggets hope to be a competitive team once again fighting for a spot in the NBA Playoffs. Everything will depend on the rhythm with which they return so that the pieces of the team fit together and, together with Jokic, they could be a difficult opponent in the Western Conference and could leave out some other favorite team.
Joel Embiid, a must see player!
The Philadelphia center appears as the top figure of the Sixers, after finishing last season with a record of 30.6 points, 4.2 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game. Embiid led the team to the NBA playoffs where they fell in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Philadelphia point guard was in the conversation to be considered the MVP of the regular season, however, this was not one of the favorites in the voting, however, that will be one of his goals for the coming season. He will seek to form a lethal offense with James Harden and with the arrival of Montrezl Harrell to reduce his work defensively and focus on scoring and being one of the team's scoring leaders.
How does the 76ers get here?
The Philadelphia team finished the regular season with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses to finish in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Rockets had many problems with the roster last season, due to the non-participation of Ben Simmons, the injuries of important players, making all the responsibility fall on Joel Embiid. However, the center was able to carry his team to the playoffs and, with the arrival of James Harden, the Sixers began to play better until they climbed to fourth place. For this season, the team was reinforced thinking about helping Joel Embiid defensively and having a good second unit with PJ Tucker, Montrezl Harrell, Danuel House and De'Anthony Melton. The goal of the 76ers is to fight again for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals and show that they are one of the contenders for the title. The health of the team and the connection of Harden and Embiid will be essential for those led by Doc Rivers to be one of the great teams to follow.
Where's the game?
The Wells Fargo Center located in the city of Philadelphia will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1996.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Wells Fargo Center, at 3:00 p.m.