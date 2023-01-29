Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, small forward. With only 24 years old this player is enhancing the Celtics level to such a degree that they have already played in the finals, Tatum's contribution is essential for the Celtics to have a great season, not for nothing they are in first place, the quality of the player is more than proven and this season he averages: 31.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
Watch out for this Lakers player
LeBron James, small forward. Experienced multi NBA champion player, he is still a very dangerous player on the court, in good shape the King can be able to raise the level of the team and add important victories, this season has gone through injuries that have diminished the team, however he always comes back to improve his numbers, currently averages: 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists.
SPLASH.— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2023
LeBron moves up to ninth all time for three-pointers made. pic.twitter.com/ZgDdmuN1OQ
Celtics All-Star Team
Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Face to face
Last season Celtics and Lakers faced each other in a two-game series, the Boston team took the first victory with a score of 108-130, for the second meeting Lakers won 102-117, for this season the first meeting was won by Celtics with a close score of 122-118, it will be interesting to see how Lakers answer and that the series is at stake.
Celtics are slowing down the accelerator
Boston Celtics have the NBA championship as their only goal this season, the team already knew what it was to play in the finals last season when the Warriors won the championship, Celtics being equal to the Lakers with 17 championships wants to stand out having the 18th in their cabinets, Celtics have the necessary tools to return to the finals, the team's performance has been extraordinary maintaining the first position in the Eastern Conference with a 35-14 record, Celtics entered a negative streak accumulating two consecutive losses, this is not surprising, since having had a great start the players begin to reflect fatigue and therefore come the injuries, Celtics lost to Magic and Heat, prior to the duel against Lakers they faced Knicks on Thursday in a duel that won the New York Knicks.
Los Angeles Lakers continue with complications
Lakers can't find a way to turn around the bad start of the season and is still close to a Play-In spot, the ten consecutive losses at the beginning of the season still continue to weigh heavily and this has not allowed the team to get closer to a Playoffs spot, Lakers when it seems that entered a good winning streak, enters a negative slump that does not let them be in the Playoffs zone, Lakers recently took the NBA championship, Injuries have been a headache for the team, since last season they have pursued several players and this season James and Davis have missed several games due to injury, the team has had to give confidence to young players to try to rescue results, Lakers is located thirteenth place with a record of 23-26, after losing to Clippers, the team managed to beat Spurs.
NBA's top champions face off
When Lakers and Celtics meet on the court is because there will be a great show in the NBA, being two of the most popular and winningest teams, there is no way to miss this show, in the current season the teams spend very different moments in their conferences, one keeps the first place, while another does not reach the Play-In, when they face all this is forgotten and just waiting for the great show.
