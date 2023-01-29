Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Smoothie King Center
The match will take place at the Smoothie King Center, home of the Pelicans in New Orleans, with a capacity of 19,000 fans.
Injury Report: Wizards
The Wizards are without only one player for the match, not being able to use Kristaps Porzingis, who is injured.
Injury Report: Pelicans
The Pelicans will be without the injured EJ Liddell, Zion Williamson and Dyson Daniels for this game.
Eastern Conference
The Wizards are in 10th position in the Eastern Conference, with 22 wins and 26 losses, ranking below the Heat, 28-22, the Knicks, 27-23, the Hawks, 25-24, and the Pacers, 24-27. In addition to being above the Bulls, 22-26 also, the Raptors, 22-28, the Magic, 19-30, the Hornets, 14-36 and the last placed Pistons, wich is 13-37 on the season.
Western Conference
Last Matches: Wizards
The Washington Wizards on the other side comes into the game with one loss and four wins. The loss opened the sequence, by 127 to 118, to the Warriors on Monday (16). Then on Wednesday (18) the victory was over the Knicks, by 116 to 105. On Saturday (21), the new victory was over the Magic, by 138 to 118. On Tuesday (24) the victory was over the Mavericks, by 127 to 126 and, closing the sequence, the victory came on Wednesday (25), over the Rockets, by 108 to 103.
Last Matches: Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans come into this game on the back of an incredible five straight losses. The first was to the Heat, by 124 to 98, on Wednesday (18). The second was to the Magic, on Friday (20), by 123 to 110. By 100 to 96, on Sunday (22), the third came again to the Heat. The fourth was tight, by 9 to 98 to the Nuggets, on Tuesday (24) and finally to the Timberwolves, the fifth was by 111 to 102, on Wednesday (25).
