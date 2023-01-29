Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 13 hours on NBATV
Spain: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 12 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Miami forward is the top figure of the Heat and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starters for the all-star game, he was regarded as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is paying off for a team full of spotlights that hopes to get back into the conference finals.
How does the Heat arrive?
The Miami team started this season after having reached the Eastern Conference Final with a team full of young promises and led by Jimmy Butler. The Heat ended a 53-29 losing streak to move into first place in the East and ahead of Boston, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was Jimmy Butler's loss due to injury at the most important moments, the Heat star hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Tyler Hero, who won the best sixth man, Bam Adebayo, Víctor Oladipo and Kyle Lowry, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season the great nucleus of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo, in addition they only suffer few casualties, being Markieff Morris and PJ Tucker the most fundamental. The most notable addition was that of Nikola Jovic, who was selected in position 27 in the NBA draft. Miami's objective is to take advantage of the few movements of the squad to get back into the NBA final.
LaMelo Ball, a must see player!
The point guard from Charlotte is back on the court and will look to become the team's offensive leader as best scorer and best assister. He is currently averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. The Hornets star is taking advantage of the team's bad moment to try to establish himself as the team's hope. LaMelo started the regular season with muscular problems, prolonging his debut until 3 games ago. Without a doubt, the connection of the base with Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Terry Rozier is the most important to improve the moment of Charlotte and its immediate future. LaMelo's objectives are to get the team to the Play-In and that his participation leads him to be considered for the All-Star Game.
How does the Hornets get here?
The Charlotte team started this season after getting into the NBA Play-In and being eliminated by Atlanta and not getting their ticket to the Playoffs. With a team full of young promises and led by LaMelo Ball, the Hornets ended a 43-win-39-loss streak to rank tenth in the East and leave the Knicks and Wizards out of the Play-In. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was the loss due to injury to LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward at the most important moments, the Hornets star injured his ankle and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance from Terry Rozier, Mason Plumle and Kelly Oubre, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season the great nucleus of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Cody Martin and Dennis Smith Jr arrived, in addition they only suffered one loss, being that of Montrezl Harrell, a sensitive loss that the team has not been able to replace. Charlotte's objective is to take advantage of the few movements in the squad to get back into the Play-In and fight for a place in the NBA Playoffs.
Where's the game?
The Spectrum Center located in the city of Charlotte will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2005.
