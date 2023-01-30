New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE: Score Updates (34-44)

ADVERTISEMENT
6'
The Pelicans had a slight improvement and is narrowing the lead, now at 10 points, by 44 to 34.
Second quarter starts
The second quarter starts as the first ended and the Bucks go 42-27 on the scoreboard.
End of 1st Q
Ends the first quarter with a show by Giannis Antetokoumpo, who goes on to win for the Bucks by 37 to 19!
7'
12 points so far and Antetokoumpo is going on top of the Pelicans, winning at the moment by 17 to 4!
HERE WE GO
The ball is flying and Antetokoumpo starts the game taking responsibility and scoring the first five points for the Bucks, who lead 5-0!
Teams on the court
The teams take to the court to start the match!
These are the five starters for the Bucks!
Your Sunday Starters. pic.twitter.com/EwRaEUED1l — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 30, 2023
These are the Pelicans' starting five!
Line up set. Ready to go.#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/hfqlqKfLpv — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 30, 2023
Welcome!
We now begin the broadcast of the NBA match between the Bucks and Pelicans!
How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee BucksLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Pelicans vs Bucks live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and CBS Sports app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Fiserv Forum
The match will take place at the Fiserv Forum, an arena that is located in Milwaukee, Winsconsin. The arena has a capacity of 17,500 fans, and is home to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA and the NCAA's Marquette Golden Eagles.
Injury report: Pelicans
On the Pelicans' side EJ Liddell, Zion Williamson and Dyson Daniels remain injured and out.
Injury report: Bucks
The Bucks will be without the injured Serge Ibaka and Bobby Portis for this matchup, as well as seeing AJ Green and team star Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as day-to-day.
Western Conference
In the Western Conference the Pelicans are in fifth place with 26-24, falling below the leading Nuggets, 34-16, the Grizzlies, 31-18, the Kings, 27-21, and the Clippers, 28-24, but staying above the Timberwolves, 27-25, the Warriors, 25-24, the Mavericks and Suns, 26-25 both, and the Jazz, 26-26 on the season.
Eastern Conference
In the Eastern Conference the Bucks are in third place with 32 wins and 17 losses, below the leader Celtics, 36-15, and the 76ers, who are 32-16, and above the Nets, 30-19, the Cavaliers, 30-21, the Heat, 28-22 and the Knicks, 27-24.
Last matches: Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans come to the game with five straight losses in the NBA. The bad streak started on Friday (20), losing to the Magic, by 123 to 110. On Sunday (22) it was the Heat's turn to win, by 100 to 96. On Tuesday (24), a narrow defeat, to the Nuggets, by 99 to 98. On Wednesday (25), the loss came to the Timberwolves, by 111 to 102 and, finally, last Saturday (28), the loss was to the Wizards, by 113 to 103.
Last matches: Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks come into this game with four wins and one loss in their last five games. The streak opened with a win over the Raptors, by 130 to 122. After that, on Saturday (21), the loss came to the Cavaliers, by 114 to 102. On Monday (23) the wins came again, starting with the Pistons, by 150 to 130. On Wednesday, the loser was the Nuggets, by 107 to 99, and last Friday, the Bucks beat the Pacers by 141 to 131.
