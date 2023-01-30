New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE: Score Updates (34-44)
Image: Bucks

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:49 PM9 minutes ago

6'

The Pelicans had a slight improvement and is narrowing the lead, now at 10 points, by 44 to 34.
8:41 PM16 minutes ago

Second quarter starts

The second quarter starts as the first ended and the Bucks go 42-27 on the scoreboard.
8:35 PM22 minutes ago

End of 1st Q

Ends the first quarter with a show by Giannis Antetokoumpo, who goes on to win for the Bucks by 37 to 19!
8:21 PM37 minutes ago

7'

12 points so far and Antetokoumpo is going on top of the Pelicans, winning at the moment by 17 to 4!
8:16 PM42 minutes ago

HERE WE GO

The ball is flying and Antetokoumpo starts the game taking responsibility and scoring the first five points for the Bucks, who lead 5-0!
8:15 PM42 minutes ago

Teams on the court

The teams take to the court to start the match!
8:10 PMan hour ago

These are the five starters for the Bucks!

8:05 PMan hour ago

These are the Pelicans' starting five!

8:00 PMan hour ago

Welcome!

We now begin the broadcast of the NBA match between the Bucks and Pelicans!
7:55 PMan hour ago

Tune in here New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee BucksLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pelicans vs Bucks match
7:50 PMan hour ago

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee BucksLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Pelicans vs Bucks live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and CBS Sports app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:45 PMan hour ago

Fiserv Forum

The match will take place at the Fiserv Forum, an arena that is located in Milwaukee, Winsconsin. The arena has a capacity of 17,500 fans, and is home to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA and the NCAA's Marquette Golden Eagles.
7:40 PMan hour ago

Injury report: Pelicans

On the Pelicans' side EJ Liddell, Zion Williamson and Dyson Daniels remain injured and out.
7:35 PMan hour ago

Injury report: Bucks

The Bucks will be without the injured Serge Ibaka and Bobby Portis for this matchup, as well as seeing AJ Green and team star Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as day-to-day.
7:30 PMan hour ago

Western Conference

In the Western Conference the Pelicans are in fifth place with 26-24, falling below the leading Nuggets, 34-16, the Grizzlies, 31-18, the Kings, 27-21, and the Clippers, 28-24, but staying above the Timberwolves, 27-25, the Warriors, 25-24, the Mavericks and Suns, 26-25 both, and the Jazz, 26-26 on the season.
7:25 PM2 hours ago

Eastern Conference

In the Eastern Conference the Bucks are in third place with 32 wins and 17 losses, below the leader Celtics, 36-15, and the 76ers, who are 32-16, and above the Nets, 30-19, the Cavaliers, 30-21, the Heat, 28-22 and the Knicks, 27-24.
7:20 PM2 hours ago

Last matches: Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans come to the game with five straight losses in the NBA. The bad streak started on Friday (20), losing to the Magic, by 123 to 110. On Sunday (22) it was the Heat's turn to win, by 100 to 96. On Tuesday (24), a narrow defeat, to the Nuggets, by 99 to 98. On Wednesday (25), the loss came to the Timberwolves, by 111 to 102 and, finally, last Saturday (28), the loss was to the Wizards, by 113 to 103.
7:15 PM2 hours ago

Last matches: Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks come into this game with four wins and one loss in their last five games. The streak opened with a win over the Raptors, by 130 to 122. After that, on Saturday (21), the loss came to the Cavaliers, by 114 to 102. On Monday (23) the wins came again, starting with the Pistons, by 150 to 130. On Wednesday, the loser was the Nuggets, by 107 to 99, and last Friday, the Bucks beat the Pacers by 141 to 131.
7:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Excelsior vs Ajax Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA