Los Angeles Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Clippers vs Cavaliers match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Cavaliers vs Clippers match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Cavaliers vs Clippers of 29th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7 pm:NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm:NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

2:50 PM2 hours ago

Clippers

2:45 PM2 hours ago

Injury Report: Clippers

The Clippers, on the other side, will be without the injured John Wall and Robert Covington, as well as having Marcus Morris listed as day-to-day.
2:40 PM2 hours ago

Westen Conference

The Clippers are in the Western Conference, sitting in fifth place with 27-24, below the leading Nuggets, who are 34-15, the Grizzlies, 31-18, the Kings, 27-20, and the Pelicans, 26-23, as well as being above the Mavericks, who are 26-24, the Warriors, who are 25-24, and the Timberwolves, 26-25.
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers on the other side come to this game with one loss and four wins. The loss opened the sequence, by 126 to 103 to the Jazz on Wednesday (18). On Friday (20), against the Spurs, the victory was 131 to 126. On Sunday (22), another victory, now over the Mavericks, by 112 to 98. On Wednesday (25), the Clippers beat the Lakers, by 133 to 115 and, closing the sequence, on Friday (27), the victory was again over the Spurs, by 138 to 100.
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Look at him!

  the Cavs' leading scorer of the season. The point guard has an average of 28 points.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

Probable Cleveland Cavaliers!

PG - Darius Garland

SG - Donovan Mitchell

SF - Isaac Okoro

PF - Evan Mobley

C - Jarrett Allen.
2:20 PM2 hours ago

How do the Cleveland Cavaliers arrive?

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a positive campaign in the league with 29 wins and 20 losses, but the team lost to the New York Knicks away from home and needs to recover, so as not to see the direct spot in the playoffs threatened .
2:15 PM2 hours ago

NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors followed shortly after with seven, where they achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokic is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second straight time. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

2:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Los Angeles Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA