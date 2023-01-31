Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Brooklyn Nets

3:00 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets match live?

2:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets of 30th January 2023 in several countries:

2:50 PM2 hours ago

Latest results

Los Angeles Lakers 116-103 Brooklyn Nets 

Brooklyn Net 96-106 Los Angeles Lakers 

Los Angeles Lakers 115-122 Brooklyn Nets 

Los Angeles Lakers  97-123 Brooklyn Nets 

Brooklyn Nets 101-126 Los Angeles Lakers 

2:45 PM2 hours ago
Photo: Los Angeles Lakers
2:40 PM2 hours ago

Probable Lakers lineup

Brown

LeBron James

Thomas Bryant

Beverley

Schroder

2:35 PM2 hours ago

Lakers' situation

Austin Reaves injured his hamstring and ends up being Darvin Ham's only casualty.
2:30 PM2 hours ago
Foto: Brooklyn Nets
2:25 PM2 hours ago

Probable Nets lineup

Harris

O'Neale

Claxton

Kyrie Irving

Seth Curry

2:20 PM2 hours ago

Nets' situation

Kevin Durant, with a knee injury, is Jacque Vaughn's injury. Ben Simmons, also with knee problems, and TJ Warren, who has not been specified for the injury, are doubts.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a loss against the Boston Celtics. In the 13th position, the Lakers have won 23 games out of 50 played, while losing on 27 occasions.
2:10 PM3 hours ago

Nets

In fourth place, the Brooklyn Nets came back to win for the second time in a row. The Nets have 30 wins and 18 losses from 48 games played.
2:05 PM3 hours ago

IT'S NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

2:00 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets live this Monday (30), at the Barclays Center at 7:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
1:55 PM3 hours ago

