Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
4:00 PM42 minutes ago

3:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

3:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves of January 30th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (January 31) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass

3:45 PMan hour ago

Key player - Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minnesota Timberwolves the presence of Anthony Edwards stands out. The 21-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Sacramento Kings. In the season he has an average of 24.7 points per game, achieved in 52 games played, where he has an average of 36.5 minutes played per game.

3:40 PMan hour ago

Key player - Sacramento Kings

In Sacramento Kings, the presence of De'Aaron Fox stands out. The 25-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averages 23.9 points per game in 45 games played, where he averages 33.4 minutes played per game.

3:35 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Minnesota Timberwolves

0- D'Angelo Russell

1- Anthony Edwards

3- Jalen McDaniels

5- Kyle Anderson

27- Rudy Gobert

3:30 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Sacramento Kings

5- De'Aaron Fox

9- Kevin Huerter

10- Domantas Sabonis

13- Keegan Murray

40- Harrison Barnes

3:25 PMan hour ago

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have managed to get back to winning ways and with the recent victory over the Sacramento Kings, they have now won three in a row, so they are motivated for the game, hoping to achieve their second consecutive victory over the same rival and their third in a row playing at home. They are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference with a .519 percentage, product of 27 wins and 25 losses.

3:20 PMan hour ago

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings comes from losing precisely against Minnesota Timberwolves, in an even game. It will be important for the team to get the victory to avoid a third consecutive loss, however, their numbers have been very good this season. They are currently in third place in the Western Conference with a .563 percentage, product of 27 wins and 21 losses.

3:15 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at the Target Center

The Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves game will be played at the Target Center, located in the city of Minneapolis, in the state of Minnesota, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1990, has a capacity for 20,500 spectators.
3:10 PM2 hours ago

