Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

Wells Fargo Center
The match will take place at the Wells Fargo Center, which is in Philadelphia, being home, besides the 76ers, to the NHL's Flyers and the NLL's Wings. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 fans for basketball games.
Injury Report: Magic
The Magic also have only one player out, but confirmed due to injury, that being Chuma Okeke, who is out for good.
Injury Report: 76ers
The 76ers have only one player out: Joel Embiid, who is listed as day-to-day.
Eastern Conference: Magic
Eastern Conference: 76ers
The 76ers are in second place in the Eastern Conference, with 32 wins and 16 losses in the competition, below the Celtics, 36-15, and above the Bucks, 32-17, the Nets, 30-19, the Cavs, 30-21 and the Heat, 28-23.
Last Matches: Magic
The Orlando Magic on the other side comes to this game with three losses and two wins. The sequence begins on Saturday (21), with defeat to the Wizards, by 138 to 118. The victory came on Monday (23), by 113 to 98 over the Celtics. After that, the new victory came in sequence, on Wednesday (25), over the Pacers, by 126 to 120. Then to the Heat, on Friday (27), the defeat was by 110 to 105 and, closing the account, the defeat came on Saturday (28), to the Bulls, by 128 to 109.
Last Matches: 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers come into this match with five straight wins in the competition. The first was on Wednesday (18), over the Clippers, by 120 to 110. On Friday (20), the victory was over the Trail Blazers, by 105 to 95. On Sunday (22), the victory came by two points over the Kings, by 129 to 127. On Wednesday (25), the new victory was over the Nets, by 137 to 133. And last Saturday (28), the victory was over the Nuggets, by 126 to 119.
