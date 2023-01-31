Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA
3:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ersLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Magic vs 76ers match.
2:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Magic vs 76ers live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and CBS Sports app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:50 PM2 hours ago

Wells Fargo Center

The match will take place at the Wells Fargo Center, which is in Philadelphia, being home, besides the 76ers, to the NHL's Flyers and the NLL's Wings. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 fans for basketball games.
2:45 PM2 hours ago

Injury Report: Magic

The Magic also have only one player out, but confirmed due to injury, that being Chuma Okeke, who is out for good.
2:40 PM2 hours ago

Injury Report: 76ers

The 76ers have only one player out: Joel Embiid, who is listed as day-to-day.
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Eastern Conference: Magic

The Magic are in the Eastern Conference, ranking 13th with 19 wins and 31 losses, above only the Hornets, 15-36, and Pistons, 13-38 on the season, as well as being below the Raptors, 23-28, Bulls and Wizards, 23-26, Pacers, 24-27, Hawks, 25-25 and Knicks, 27-24.
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Eastern Conference: 76ers

The 76ers are in second place in the Eastern Conference, with 32 wins and 16 losses in the competition, below the Celtics, 36-15, and above the Bucks, 32-17, the Nets, 30-19, the Cavs, 30-21 and the Heat, 28-23.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Magic

The Orlando Magic on the other side comes to this game with three losses and two wins. The sequence begins on Saturday (21), with defeat to the Wizards, by 138 to 118. The victory came on Monday (23), by 113 to 98 over the Celtics. After that, the new victory came in sequence, on Wednesday (25), over the Pacers, by 126 to 120. Then to the Heat, on Friday (27), the defeat was by 110 to 105 and, closing the account, the defeat came on Saturday (28), to the Bulls, by 128 to 109.
2:20 PM2 hours ago

Last Matches: 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers come into this match with five straight wins in the competition. The first was on Wednesday (18), over the Clippers, by 120 to 110. On Friday (20), the victory was over the Trail Blazers, by 105 to 95. On Sunday (22), the victory came by two points over the Kings, by 129 to 127. On Wednesday (25), the new victory was over the Nets, by 137 to 133. And last Saturday (28), the victory was over the Nuggets, by 126 to 119.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

