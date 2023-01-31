Atlanta Hawks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Moda Center
The game will be at the Moda Center, which used to be known as the Rose Garden Arena, in Portland, Oregon, with a capacity of 19,000 fans for basketball games, and is home to the Trail Blazers.
No injuries!
Interestingly, something that is difficult to happen because of the grueling NBA season, the Hawks have no absentees for this match, going to the game at full strength!
Injury report: Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers will be without injured Justise Winslow for this matchup, as well as Josh Hart, Ibou Badji and Jusuf Nurkic, all listed as day-to-day.
Eastern Conference
Western Conference
Last Matches: Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks on the other side comes to this game with three losses and two wins. The sequence began with victory on Friday (20), by 139 to 124 over the Knicks. On Saturday (21), the loss came to the Hornets, by 122 to 118. On Monday (23), the new loss was by 111 to 100 to the Bulls. On Wednesday (25), the victory came again, now over the Thunder, by 137 to 132 and, finally, to the Clippers, came the last defeat, by 120 to 113 on Saturday (28).
Last matches: Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers come into this game with two wins and three losses in their last few games. The sequence started with a loss on Friday (20), to the 76ers, by 105 to 95. After that, on Sunday (22), the new loss was to the Lakers, by 121 to 112. On Tuesday, the first victory came, by 147-127, over the Spurs. The second was soon after, by 134 to 124, over the Jazz, on Thursday (26). Finally, last Sunday (29), the defeat was to the Raptors, by 123 to 105.
