San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA
Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards on TV and in real time?

San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards
NBA East-West Conference round

Date: January 30, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Venue: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
Broadcast: NBA League Pass

When is the San Antonio Spurs-Washington Wizards game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between San Antonio Spurs x Washington Wizards will start at 9 pm (ET), being played at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, valid for the NBA round. The match will be broadcast by the streaming service NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
DIRECT CONFRONTATIONS AND PREVIOUS RESULTS

The teams have faced each other 34 times, resulting in San Antonio winning 28 times, while Washington has only won 6 times. Also, when making a prediction for San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards, it is worth paying attention to the fact that the last four games ended in favor of the Spurs.
SPURS:

The Spurs hope their homecourt advantage will aid in snapping a five-game losing streak that has dropped them just two games ahead of the Houston Rockets in last place in the Western Conference.

The latest setback - that's 10 of their past 11 - came Saturday in the form of a 128-118 overtime loss at home against the Phoenix Suns.

San Antonio trailed by 11 points entering the fourth quarter but rallied to force the extra period on Keldon Johnson's three-point play with 47.8 seconds to left in regulation that tied the game at 110. Phoenix quickly took the lead in overtime and the Spurs ran out of gas.

WIZARDS:

The Wizards head to San Antonio after a 113-103 win in New Orleans on Saturday, their fifth consecutive victory. Daniel Gafford led Washington with a season-high 21 points, with Bradley Beal adding 16 points -- nine of which came in the fourth quarter.

Beal battled his way to a three-point play and then sank a 3-pointer to garner a 103-94 lead with 2:47 left, and the Wizards held on. They outrebounded the Pelicans 53-42 and grabbed 13 offensive rebounds and converted them into 25 points.

Foto: Washington Wizards

 

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today should also take divisions into consideration. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards is valid for the NBA Eastern vs. Western Conference round. The match is decided in a single game and there are no ties. In other words, someone has to win. In case of a tie, the game goes to overtime until someone wins.

The game pits the San Antonio Spurs against the Washington Wizards at 9 pm ET, at the AT&T Center, in San Antonio, Texas.

Welcome and welcome to the San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards game live

Hello, basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA matchup between San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards. Both teams face each other in different NBA conferences. On one side, the Spurs have one of the worst campaigns in the West, being the current runner-up, with only 14 wins and 36 losses. The team is only ahead of the Houston Rockets, who have 12 wins this season. On the other hand, the Washington Wizards are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, dreaming of the playoffs. The team has a balanced season with 23 wins and 26 losses. The match is scheduled to take place at 10 pm (Brasília), at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Follow everything from the duel between the Eastern and Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
