San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards on TV and in real time?
DIRECT CONFRONTATIONS AND PREVIOUS RESULTS
SPURS:
The latest setback - that's 10 of their past 11 - came Saturday in the form of a 128-118 overtime loss at home against the Phoenix Suns.
San Antonio trailed by 11 points entering the fourth quarter but rallied to force the extra period on Keldon Johnson's three-point play with 47.8 seconds to left in regulation that tied the game at 110. Phoenix quickly took the lead in overtime and the Spurs ran out of gas.
WIZARDS:
Beal battled his way to a three-point play and then sank a 3-pointer to garner a 103-94 lead with 2:47 left, and the Wizards held on. They outrebounded the Pelicans 53-42 and grabbed 13 offensive rebounds and converted them into 25 points.
DIVISIONS:
TIME AND PLACE!
The game pits the San Antonio Spurs against the Washington Wizards at 9 pm ET, at the AT&T Center, in San Antonio, Texas.
NBA East-West Conference round
Date: January 30, 2022
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Venue: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
Broadcast: NBA League Pass