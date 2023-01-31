Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Thunder vs Warriors live game, as well as the latest information from the Paycom Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and VAVEL's coverage commentary.
What time is the Thunder vs Warriors game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder game on January 30, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Between August 2021 and September 2022, they met five times, four of which were wins for the Warriors and the other for the Thunder.
Key player - Warriors
San Francisco has remained in a certain comfort zone, as throughout the season they have remained in the same position and have won quite a few games despite the considerable amount of losses. Even so, the Warriors maintain a great team and one of their leaders is the great Stephen Curry who accumulates 29.5 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists.
Key player - Thunder
The Thunder are going through a very regular moment. Although they are not the results or the position that every team wants, they have achieved victories throughout this season thanks to the resilience of their team. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, maintains one of the best statistics of the team with 30.8 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
Golden State Warriors
The San Francisco team has the inverse results of its rival. They have played 49 games and have accumulated 25 wins and 24 losses, which places them at number six in the Western Conference and number 13 in the league.
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder are in a fairly regular moment. They have played 49 games, but their results have been balanced. They have 24 wins and 25 losses, accumulate a PCT of 0.490 and are ranked 11th in the Western Conference and 19th in the league.
Stadium
The designated arena for this game is the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. This arena used to be known as the Ford Center, Oklahoma City Arena or Chesapeake Energy Arena, but as of 2022, the venue is called the Paycom Center. It was opened in 2002 and has been the official home of the Oklahoma City Thunder ever since. This sports center is owned and operated by the state of Oklahoma precisely to promote sports and culture in the state and the city. The Thunder of the NBA, shared a home with the Oklahoma City Blazers of the CHL and the Oklahoma City Yard Dawgz of the Af2. Between 2005 and 2007, the Ford Center rented its space to the New Orleans/Oklahoma Hornets who are currently the New Orleans Pelicans and in 2007, it also hosted the Big 12 Conference Men's Basketball Tournament and is also a great venue for large concerts and cultural events. It has a capacity of 19,599 for basketball, 18,036 for field hockey and 20,817 for concerts.
