Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

How and where to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks match live?
What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks match for NBA?
Argentina 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7:30 pm:NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable Lakers lineup
LeBron James
Thomas Bryant
Beverley
Schroder
Lakers' situation
Austin Reaves injured his hamstring and is Darvin Ham's only casualty. Scotty Pippen Jr suffered a concussion, LeBron James, with an ankle injury, and Anthony Davis, with a foot injury, are doubts.
Probable Knicks lineup
Randle
Jericho Sims
Grimes
Jalen Brunson
Knicks' situation
Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers accumulate two losses. Ranked 13th in the Western Conference, the Lakers have won 23 games out of 51, while losing on 27 occasions.
Knicks
IT'S NBA
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.
Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.
The defending champions of the league is the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.
The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.
Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.
