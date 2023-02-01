Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

Where and how to watch Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans on TV and in real time?

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Western Conference round

Date: January 31, 2023

Time: 11 pm ET

Venue: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Broadcast: NBA League Pass

When is the Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between Denver Nuggets x New Orleans Pelicans will start at 11 pm (ET), being played at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado valid for the NBA round. The match will be broadcast by the streaming service NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
LAST GAME OF THE PELICANS:

Like the Denver Nuggets, the New Orleans Pelicans were also defeated in their last game. The team took the court on Sunday (29), but was no match for the Milwaukee Bucks, who won 135-110. The Bucks won the first and last quarters by 37-19 and 29-22, respectively, but the other two periods were tied 25-25 and 44-44.

LAST GAME OF THE NUGGETS:

On Saturday (28), the Denver Nuggets were defeated away from home by the Philadelphia 76ers by the score of 126-119. The team started well, developing its game in the first two quarters, winning 38-29 and 35-29, but lost the last two periods, which were decisive for the result: 38-26 in the 3Q and 30-20 in the 4Q. The ball went up at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Pelicans' Situation

With eight straight losses, the New Orleans Pelicans are in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Pelicans have 26 wins and 25 losses in 51 games played. The team however is in full decline with such a long losing streak.

Willie Green has a few absences, starting with Brandon Ingram, a toe injury, EJ Liddell, a knee injury, and Zion Williamson, a muscle injury. On the other hand, Herbert Jones is a doubt. The shooting guard has lower back problems.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are coming off two losses in their last game against the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. The season brought great results for the team and their statistics continue to be very favorable, leading the western conference. The defeat in the last two games has not shaken the confidence of the team that has won nine consecutive games.

They are currently in first place in the Western Conference with a percentage of 0.680, a result of 34 wins and 16 losses.

Photo: Denver Nuggets

 

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration the divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

DIRECT CONFRONTATIONS AND PREVIOUS RESULTS

The clubs have faced each other 46 times. Team Denver Nuggets proved to be stronger, winning 28 times. The New Orleans Pelicans, on the other hand, prevailed with a score of 18 wins. Despite the differences in direct confrontations, the games between these opponents are always close. An unequivocal confirmation of this is their last meeting on January 24, 2023.
TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans is valid for the NBA Western Conference round. The match is decided in a single game and there are no ties. In other words, someone has to win. In case of a tie, the game goes to overtime until someone wins.

The game pits the Denver Nuggets against the New Orleans Pelicans at 11 pm ET at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Welcome and welcome to the Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans game live

Hello, basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA matchup between Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans. Both teams are facing each other in the Western Conference of the NBA. On one side, the Nuggets are surging and lead the conference with an incredible 34 wins and 16 losses. Moreover, six teams separate Dever's team from the Pelicans: Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden States Warriors and Dallas Mavericks. The New Orleans team is the current 8th place in the Western Conference, accumulating 26 wins and 25 losses in a very average campaign. The match is scheduled to take place at 11 pm ET, at the Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado. Follow everything about the duel between the Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
