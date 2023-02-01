Los Angeles Clippers vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Los Angeles Clippers vs Chicago Bulls live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Los Angeles Clippers vs Chicago Bulls live, as well as the latest information from the United Center. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the game.
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Chicago Bulls live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Los Angeles Clippers vs Chicago Bulls can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Los Angeles Clippers vs Chicago Bulls can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Bulls player
Zach LaVine, shooting guard. One of the best Bulls players, along with DeRozan and Vucevic have formed one of the best tridents in the NBA, LaVine, is the second best scorer of Bulls and currently averages: 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists, the team needs positive results and this player will be key to achieve it.
Watch out for this Clippers player
Paul George, shooting guard. Experienced 32 year old player is considered one of the best in Clippers, since his arrival much was expected of the player and although in recent seasons has had to deal with prolonged injuries, the player together with the current team, are leading the team to the first places, currently averaging 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
PG just had to do it 😮💨😮💨😮💨 pic.twitter.com/s2Sa3ixE9B— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 29, 2023
Bulls All-Star Team
Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic.
Clippers All-Star Team
Jackson, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac.
Face to face
Bulls in difficulty
Chicago Bulls has several seasons wanting to renew the last NBA championship that is in its showcases, for this the franchise has spent the last few seasons assembling a large base of players with great quality, last season already hinted that they can fight at the top of the conference, however they could not transcend in the finals, the start of a new season brought many problems to the team, Chicago has been slow to react and so far they barely occupy the last place for the Play-In, they are currently ranked tenth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 23-26, their last game was against Magic in which they won 109-128, now they will have a great test against a difficult opponent, but they need a victory at all costs to continue thinking about moving up positions.
Clippers are going through a great moment
Clippers every game shows that it is a very competitive team and will seek to reach the final stages to get the championship, so far the biggest concern of the team is not only to qualify, this team aims to arrive with a competitive base and especially in good physical shape, the classification in the Western Conference is very hard fought, since the line between Playoffs and Play-In is practically one game away, Clippers know that in their hands is to climb positions and the only way to achieve it is winning games, Clippers are currently in position four in the West with a record of 28-25, they recently beat Lakers in a great duel in Los Angeles and it was Cavaliers who ended a streak of five consecutive victories, with that defeat they come to Chicago in a duel that looks complicated.
Interconference duel with two good teams
The NBA is already preparing for the All-Star Game, this means that in the coming weeks there will be important changes in the teams seeking to be in the Playoffs, passing the mid-season in every game is crucial to get the victory, that's why Clippers and Bulls must leave everything on the court when they face each other this Tuesday at the United Center, a must-see duel and the best of the week.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Clippers vs Chicago Bulls game, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the United Center at 8:00 pm ET.