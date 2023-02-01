Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

4:00 PM3 hours ago

How and where to watch the Hornets vs Bucks match live?

3:55 PM3 hours ago

What time is Hornets vs Bucks match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Hornets vs Bucks of 31th January 2023 in several countries:

3:50 PM3 hours ago

3:45 PM3 hours ago

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who amended four titles in a row with an initial dynasty in the league. It was only stopped by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the biggest winners in the NBA, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors followed shortly after with seven, where they achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for best trainer, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The current league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the decision. The Warriors finished third in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason, to win the tournament. Center Nikola Jokic is the current MVP of the season, where he won for the second straight time. Stephen Curry, Warriors point guard, is the current Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams like Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers dispute the best positions in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to go further, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

3:40 PM3 hours ago

Fiserv Forum

The match will take place at the Fiserv Forum, an arena that is located in Milwaukee, Winsconsin. The arena has a capacity of 17,500 fans, and is home to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA and the NCAA's Marquette Golden Eagles.
3:35 PM3 hours ago

Injury report: Bucks

The Bucks will be without the injured Serge Ibaka and Bobby Portis for this matchup, as well as seeing AJ Green and team star Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as day-to-day.
3:30 PM3 hours ago

Bucks

In the Eastern Conference the Bucks are in third place with 32 wins and 17 losses, below the leader Celtics, 36-15, and the 76ers, who are 32-16, and above the Nets, 30-19, the Cavaliers, 30-21, the Heat, 28-22 and the Knicks, 27-24.
3:25 PM3 hours ago

Last matches: Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks come into this game with four wins and one loss in their last five games. The streak opened with a win over the Raptors, by 130 to 122. After that, on Saturday (21), the loss came to the Cavaliers, by 114 to 102. On Monday (23) the wins came again, starting with the Pistons, by 150 to 130. On Wednesday, the loser was the Nuggets, by 107 to 99, and last Friday, the Bucks beat the Pacers by 141 to 131.
3:20 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA match: Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
