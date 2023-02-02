San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings on TV and in real time?
Russell Westbrook:
Since becoming the Lakers' sixth man this season, Russell Westbrook has started to perform well and seemed to have found his place in Los Angeles.
Today, he certainly collaborates a lot more and has put that confusing debut season behind him. In the Lakers' last seven games, Russ has averages of 22.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.6 assists with 48.3 percent shooting and 36.4 percent from three-point range.
NBA ROUND:
- Nuggets vs. Pelicans - 00 am ET
- Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers - 8 pm ET
- Pistons vs. Wizards - 8 pm ET
- 76ers vs. Magic - 8 pm ET
- Celtics vs. Nets - 8:30 pm ET
- Timberwolves vs. Warriors - 9 pm ET
- Rockets x Thunder - 9 pm ET
- Spurs vs. Kings - 9 pm ET
- Jazz vs. Raptors - 10 pm ET
Retrospect:
KINGS:
Last Saturday (28), it played as a visitor and was defeated by 117-110. After that, on Monday (30), the team returned to the court to face the same opponent and gave back. The victory was by 118-111, the same difference in points of the game two days earlier.
SPURS:
The latest setback - they are 11 of the last 12 - came on Monday in the form of a 127-106 loss at home against the Washington Wizards.
San Antonio won only the first quarter, getting swept in the other three quarters, by scores of 33-19, 35-32 and 29-19. The Spurs' leading scorer was Keldon Johnson, who scored 26 points, grabbed four rebounds and handed out four assists.
DIVISIONS:
- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.
- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.
- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.
- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.
- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.
- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.
TIME AND PLACE!
The game pits the San Antonio Spurs against the Sacramento Kings at 9 pm ET, at the AT&T Center, in San Antonio, Texas.
NBA Western Conference round
Date: Feb. 1, 2022
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Venue: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
Broadcast: NBA League Pass