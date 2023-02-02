San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings on TV and in real time?

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings
NBA Western Conference round

Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Venue: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

Broadcast: NBA League Pass

When is the San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between San Antonio Spurs x Sacramento Kings will begin at 9 pm ET, being played at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, valid for the round of the NBA. The duel will be broadcast by the streaming service NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Russell Westbrook:

With the NBA trade deadline coming up just over two weeks away, LJ Ellis of SpursTalk reported that the Lakers would be in talks with the San Antonio Spurs about a deal involving Russell Westbrook that could involve forward Jakob Poeltl.

Since becoming the Lakers' sixth man this season, Russell Westbrook has started to perform well and seemed to have found his place in Los Angeles.

Today, he certainly collaborates a lot more and has put that confusing debut season behind him. In the Lakers' last seven games, Russ has averages of 22.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.6 assists with 48.3 percent shooting and 36.4 percent from three-point range.

NBA ROUND:

Feb. 1 games:
  • Nuggets vs. Pelicans - 00 am ET
  • Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers - 8 pm ET
  • Pistons vs. Wizards - 8 pm ET 
  • 76ers vs. Magic - 8 pm ET
  • Celtics vs. Nets - 8:30 pm ET
  • Timberwolves vs. Warriors - 9 pm ET
  • Rockets x Thunder - 9 pm ET
  • Spurs vs. Kings - 9 pm ET
  • Jazz vs. Raptors - 10 pm ET
Retrospect:

In history, the teams have faced each other 44 times, resulting in San Antonio winning 32 times, while Sacramento Kings have only won 12 times. Also, when making a prediction for San Antonio Spurs vs Washington Wizards, it is worth paying attention to the fact that the last four games ended in favor of the Kings.
KINGS:

The Sacramento Kings got back to winning ways in the last game they played. Despite playing away from home, the team will face the San Antonio Spurs who are notably weaker defensively and have a chance to continue a winning streak. The team from Sacramento was coming from a sequence of two losses, one to the Toronto Raptors by 113-95, on Thursday (26) and the other to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Last Saturday (28), it played as a visitor and was defeated by 117-110. After that, on Monday (30), the team returned to the court to face the same opponent and gave back. The victory was by 118-111, the same difference in points of the game two days earlier.

SPURS:

The Spurs are hoping that home-field advantage will help to halt a string of six consecutive losses that has left them just two games ahead of the Houston Rockets, last place in the Western Conference.

The latest setback - they are 11 of the last 12 - came on Monday in the form of a 127-106 loss at home against the Washington Wizards.

San Antonio won only the first quarter, getting swept in the other three quarters, by scores of 33-19, 35-32 and 29-19. The Spurs' leading scorer was Keldon Johnson, who scored 26 points, grabbed four rebounds and handed out four assists.

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration the divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between San Antonio Spurs x Sacramento Kings is valid for the NBA Western Conference round. The match is decided in a single game and there are no ties. In other words, someone has to win. In case of a tie, the game goes to overtime until someone wins.

The game pits the San Antonio Spurs against the Sacramento Kings at 9 pm ET, at the AT&T Center, in San Antonio, Texas.

Welcome and welcome to the San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings live game

Hello, basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA match between San San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings. Both teams face each other in a match valid for the Western conference of the NBA. On one side, the Spurs have one of the worst campaigns in the West, being the current runner-up, with only 14 wins and 37 losses. The team is only ahead of the Houston Rockets, who have 12 wins this season. On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings are in a great phase and are in 3rd place in the Western Conference, very alive to go to the playoffs. The team has a very good season with 27 wins and 21 losses. The match is scheduled to take place at 10 pm (Brasília), at the AT&T Center, in San Antonio, Texas. Follow everything from the duel between the Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
