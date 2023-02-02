Magic vs 76ers LIVE Score Updates in NBA (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Karl Lane (#77), Derrick Collins (#11) and Matt Myers (#43) are the designated refereeing third party for the game between the Magic and the 76ers, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
Here are the Sixers!
Those of Philadelphia are already in the vicinity of their stadium for today's game:
Here is the Magic!
The Orlando team arrived at the Wells Fargo Center for today's game:
Last duel!
The last time the 76ers and Magic saw each other was in the 2021-2022 regular season when Denver won with a score of 107-120. Joel Embiid was the player of the game with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour before the Magic vs. 76ers game kicks off at the Wells Fargo Center. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Magic vs 76ers live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Magic vs 76ers game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Paolo Banchero, a must see player!
The Orlando power forward is the Magic's new promise and will start his first season in the NBA with great reflectors by being the #1 pick in the draft. He finished the season as Duke University's offensive leader as top scorer averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Duke star is back on the court and will look to take advantage of Orlando's youth to carve out a spot in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the candidates for the Rookie of the Year award and shine in his first year in the NBA. Without a doubt, the connection of the power forward with Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony will be vital to generate victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does Magic arrive?
Those from Orlando begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and being one of the youngest teams in the league. The Magic had a bad season last season but were rewarded with the #1 pick in the NBA Draft, with this, the Orlando brought Paolo Banchero from Duke University. The Magic finished the season in last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. Orlando's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the advancement of the squad . The loss of Robin López was one of the most anticipated for the team, but it will give players like Moritz Wagner and Mo Bamba a better chance in the center position. Those from Orlando continue to search for their new franchise player and hope that Banchero or Franz Wagner will become one of their greatest figures. Orlando's goal is to be an awkward team on the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful opponents.
Joel Embiid, a must see player!
The Philadelphia center appears as the top figure of the Sixers, after finishing last season with a record of 30.6 points, 4.2 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game. Embiid led the team to the NBA playoffs where they fell in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Philadelphia point guard was in the conversation to be considered the MVP of the regular season, however, this was not one of the favorites in the voting, however, that will be one of his goals for the coming season. He will seek to form a lethal offense with James Harden and with the arrival of Montrezl Harrell to reduce his work defensively and focus on scoring and being one of the team's scoring leaders.
How does the 76ers get here?
The Philadelphia team finished the regular season with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses to finish in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Rockets had many problems with the roster last season, due to the non-participation of Ben Simmons, the injuries of important players, making all the responsibility fall on Joel Embiid. However, the center was able to carry his team to the playoffs and, with the arrival of James Harden, the Sixers began to play better until they climbed to fourth place. For this season, the team was reinforced thinking about helping Joel Embiid defensively and having a good second unit with PJ Tucker, Montrezl Harrell, Danuel House and De'Anthony Melton. The goal of the 76ers is to fight again for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals and show that they are one of the contenders for the title. The health of the team and the connection of Harden and Embiid will be essential for those led by Doc Rivers to be one of the great teams to follow.
Where's the game?
The Wells Fargo Center located in the city of Philadelphia will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1996.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Wells Fargo Center, at 7:00 p.m.
76ers: None
Magic: Jonathan Isaac