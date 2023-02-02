Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Timberwolves player
Anthony Edwards, shooting guard. The young addition of Timberwolves in the 2020 Draft is paying off and is giving the team the possibility of fighting in the Playoff, although his team is not considered one of the best, they can give the surprise, his numbers this season are: 24.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists, this player is important for the present and future of the franchise.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, power forward. One of the most decisive players in the NBA in recent years, top three-point scorer in the NBA, current MVP of the Finals and All-Star-Game last season, Curry's quality is more than proven in Warriors and that is why he has earned a place in the All-star Game, Curry is essential and currently averages: 29.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists.
Timberwolves All-Star Team
Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, Towns, Gobert.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Face to face
Last season Timberwolves and Warriors played a four-game series, both teams had a great regular season, resulting in a two-game tie in the series, for this season where they will play four games, the first of which has already been played and ended 137-114 in favor of Warriors.
Timberwolves quiere Playoffs
Minnesota Timberwolves, has been on the rise since last season, although it is not a team that causes much commotion in the NBA, their performances are causing Timberwolves to be mentioned constantly, the team has executed a great long-term project that is allowing them to be competitive today, Timberwolves last season managed to enter the Playoffs in seventh position, With half the season already played the team is in the ninth position with a record of 27-26, in the West the positions are very disputed, since a loss could make them fall up to two places in the table, Timberwolves has a lot of work to do, but only to keep their place because the team is showing a great style of play, the team comes with a loss against Kings, with this they broke the streak of four consecutive victories.
Warriors want to secure a Playoff berth
Warriors is overcoming the bad start of the season and little by little has been sneaking into Playoff positions, the reigning NBA champion is recovering from the loss of important players and the low defensive level that the team was going through, Warriors has a great team that can fight again for the championship and now the great advantage they would have in the final phase is that their best players to go through prolonged injuries, Warriors are currently sixth in the Western Conference with a 26-24 record and are coming into the game against Timberwolves with three consecutive wins, after beating Thunder in the last game.
A position in the West is being disputed
The NBA is already past the mid-season and the urgency of the teams is to have a place in the Playoffs, the changes of players by teams that want an immediate improvement is the order and this can change things completely for a team, the game between Warriors and Timberwolves, will be one of the best in search of maintaining a place in the Playoffs.
