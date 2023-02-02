Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics live game, as well as the latest information from the TD Garden.
What time is the Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics of February 1st, 2023:
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics history

These two teams have met 228 times. The statistics favor the Boston Celtics, who have been victorious 143 times, while the Brooklyn Nets have been victorious 85 times.

In the regular season

In regular seasons, these two teams have met 209 times. The statistics favor the Boston Celtics, who have been victorious 136 times, while the Brooklyn Nets have been victorious 73 times.

Key player - Boston Celtics

In Boston Celtics, the presence of Jaylen Brown stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Los Angeles Lakers. In the season he has an average of 27.0 points per game, achieved in 45 games played, where he has an average of 36.0 minutes played per game.

Key player - Brooklyn Nets

In Brooklyn Nets the presence of Kyrie Irving stands out. The 30-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Los Angeles Lakers. In the season he has an average of 27.3 points per game, achieved in 39 games played, where he has an average of 37.1 minutes played per game.

Last starting five - Boston Celtics

0- Jayson Tatum

7- Jaylen Brown

9- Derrick White

12- Grant Williams

42- Al Horford

Last starting five - Brooklyn Nets

00- Royce O'Neale

11- Kyrie Irving 

12- Joe Harris

30- Seth Curry

33- Nicolas Claxton

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have just returned to winning ways against the Los Angeles Lakers, after three straight losses. Despite the above, they are still the team with the best statistics of the season and now they have another boost to continue improving their records. Although there is still a long way to go to reach the postseason, they are one of the teams that have practically qualified for the playoffs, thus proving their favoritism.

In the last 10 games, the Boston Celtics have seven wins and three losses. Currently, they are still the leaders of the Eastern Conference, with a percentage of .706, product of 36 wins and 15 losses.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets come into this game after beating the Los Angeles Lakers for their second win in a row. The team has gone from strength to strength during the season and they have improved their performance to such an extent that they are already in the playoff qualification zone. Although the postseason is still a long way off, they must continue to perform well to avoid giving their pursuers a chance to take their place.

The Brooklyn Nets have four wins and six losses in their last 10 games, so they need a winning streak that will allow them to continue improving their statistics. They are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a .620 percentage, product of 31 wins and 19 losses.

The match will be played at the TD Garden

The Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics game will be played at the TD Garden, located in the North End neighborhood of the city of Boston, in the state of Massachusetts, in the United States. This venue, which was inaugurated in 1995, has a capacity for 18,624 spectators.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
