Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

Tune in here Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics Live Score!
What time is the Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics game for NBA?
Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics history
In the regular season
In regular seasons, these two teams have met 209 times. The statistics favor the Boston Celtics, who have been victorious 136 times, while the Brooklyn Nets have been victorious 73 times.
Key player - Boston Celtics
In Boston Celtics, the presence of Jaylen Brown stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Los Angeles Lakers. In the season he has an average of 27.0 points per game, achieved in 45 games played, where he has an average of 36.0 minutes played per game.
Key player - Brooklyn Nets
In Brooklyn Nets the presence of Kyrie Irving stands out. The 30-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Los Angeles Lakers. In the season he has an average of 27.3 points per game, achieved in 39 games played, where he has an average of 37.1 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Boston Celtics
7- Jaylen Brown
9- Derrick White
12- Grant Williams
42- Al Horford
Last starting five - Brooklyn Nets
11- Kyrie Irving
12- Joe Harris
30- Seth Curry
33- Nicolas Claxton
Boston Celtics
In the last 10 games, the Boston Celtics have seven wins and three losses. Currently, they are still the leaders of the Eastern Conference, with a percentage of .706, product of 36 wins and 15 losses.
Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have four wins and six losses in their last 10 games, so they need a winning streak that will allow them to continue improving their statistics. They are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a .620 percentage, product of 31 wins and 19 losses.
The match will be played at the TD Garden
The Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics game will be played at the TD Garden, located in the North End neighborhood of the city of Boston, in the state of Massachusetts, in the United States. This venue, which was inaugurated in 1995, has a capacity for 18,624 spectators.