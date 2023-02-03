Miami Heat vs New York Knicks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The Miami Heat vs New York Knicks can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the match live on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Watch out for this Knicks player
Julius Randle, 27-year-old power forward, is one of the most important players for the Knicks, the team has a future project and this player is in the plan, but the present is important and they are also competing in a great way for this season, where their goal is the Playoffs, the player averages per game: 24.7 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists, the team could surprise many in the Playoffs in case of qualifying.
Watch out for this Heat player
Jimmy Butler, forward. The experienced 33-year-old player wants to achieve an NBA championship, the Heat has stayed close to winning and this season despite his bad start, he is returning to a good level after half the season, Butler is fundamental in the scheme and currently averages: 21.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
All-star team of the Knicks
Brunson, Fournier, Barrett, Randle, Robinson.
All-Star Heat Quintet
Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin, Adebayo.
Face to face
Knicks in contention for a playoff berth
Knicks is lagging far behind in championships, because its last title was just over fifty years ago, the team has not managed to balance its popularity with championships or great seasons, a Playoff qualification in the last eight seasons are signs that it has not had a good time, a couple of seasons ago Knicks got the fourth place in its conference and advanced to the next phase, but the team has not played Play-In since its implementation, in this 2022-23 season, the team is located in seventh position with a record of 27-25, they are still in the fight to qualify directly, but even the Play-In would be excellent for them, the team comes with two consecutive losses, one to its neighbor Nets and another to Lakers, Knicks can not afford more losses because they would be reaching the bottom.
The Miami Heat are in the fight.
Miami Heat has turned around the bad start of the season and now in the Playoff spots it is an opponent that will look to win in every game, the previous season for the team was very good to the extent of leading the Eastern conference, the team has been recovering places and little by little has sneaked into the direct classification in Playoffs, the Miami are a very difficult team to beat at home maintaining a positive record of 29-23, the weak point of the team has been when it leaves home, but it is close to equaling the defeats suffered away from home, currently they are located in the sixth position of the East, Miami comes to this Thursday's game with an important victory against the Cavaliers, the Heat will be playing their third consecutive game away from home and so far adds a win and a loss, the schedule is complicated and Miami will have to show how strong they are.
A great duel in the East
The positions in the NBA are more than fought and the battle for a playoff spot is getting closer, Heat and Knicks are in a position where a loss can have a big impact, the duel between these two great squads means that there will be a great show on the court and is that no one wants to lose to a direct rival.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Miami Heat vs New York Knicks game, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Madison Square Garden at 7:30 pm ET.